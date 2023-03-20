Anna Grace Massey pitched a six-inning perfect game with nine strikeouts to lead Rehobeth in a Class 5A, Area 3 10-0 win at home over Headland Monday in high school softball action.

Massey retired all 18 batters she faced with half of the outs coming off strikeouts.

Offensively, Maddie Williams and Addy Kirkland both hit a two-run homer for Rehobeth with both also adding a run-scoring single. Williams also had a RBI sac fly, giving her four runs batted in for the game. Gracie Alberson had a pair of run-scoring singles and Massey added a RBI on a ground out.

Kirkland finished the game with three hits, while Shelby Davis, Alberson and Williams with two each.

Wicksburg 14, G.W. Long 4: Lana Carpenter had two hits and drove in four runs, Ella Grace Kelley had three hits with a run batted in and five other Panthers had two hits to lead a 14-4 win.

Carpenter had a run-scoring single, a sac fly RBI and a two-run homer, Kelley had three singles with one driving in a run.

Abbie Ellenburg had two hits and drove in three runs, highlighted by a two-run double. Kelsey Ellenburg had two hits and two runs batted in, Chloe Joyner had two hits, one a double, and had one RBI. Megan Cochran and Sarah Turvin both had two hits, while Kylie Barnes had a run-scoring single and Dahlia Ganz had a RBI ground out.

Ganz, who pitched the first three innings of the six-inning game, was Wicksburg’s winning pitcher. She allowed two earned runs and four hits, while striking out one.

For G.W. Long, Ally Whitehead hit a solo homer, Allee Grace Abercrombie had a two-run double and Ainsley Watts had a run-scoring single.

Opp 4, Andalusia 1: Reese Cauley and Caroline Courson combined on 15 strikeouts and allowed only two hits and one unearned run in the Bobcats’ win.

Cauley, the winning pitcher, went four innings and struck out eight, while allowing the run and the two hits. Courson had three scoreless and hitless innings with seven strikeouts.

Offensively, Haylei Henegan had a single with three runs batted in and Madi Wilson had a double and RBI for Opp.

Abbeville Christian 3-9, Springwood 0-1: Abbeville Christian swept a doubleheader over Springwood, winning 3-0 and 9-1.

In the opener, Emmaline Hartzog pitched a five-inning, one-hit shutout with eight strikeouts and four walks. In game two, Gabbie Causey pitched five-inning, two-hitter with one run allowed. She struck out seven and didn’t walk a batter.

In game one, Anna Grace Blalock, Hartzog, Alli Kate Causey and Caroline Armstrong all had two hits for ACA with Hartzog and Causey earning a triple each. Hartzog and Armstrong both had a RBI single. Gabbie Causey drew a bases-loaded walk to force in another run.

In the second game, Hartzog had two doubles and drove in three runs to lead the offense. Armstrong had two hits, one a RBI double, while both Paige Welch and Gabbie Causey had two hits, including a run-scoring single. Hope Kennedy and Alli Kate Causey both had a RBI single and Anna Grace Blalock had a RBI on a ground out.

Junior Varsity

Opp 13, Andalusia 0: Gradyn Lunsford pitched a three-inning no-hitter with two strikeouts and Opp capitalized on seven walks and six hit batters by Andalusia pitching.

Crisyln Birge and Carreline Spears both had a double and drove in two runs.