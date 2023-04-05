Brantlee McCarthy belted a grand slam homer, a run-scoring double and had a RBI sacrifice fly as part of a two-hit, six run batted in day to power Dothan to a 15-0 Class 7A, Area 3 win over Jeff Davis on Wednesday at the Dothan High campus.

Pitchers Jada Newman and Savanna Kendrick combined on a three-inning no-hitter. Newman went 2 1/3 and struck out three, while Kendrick got the last two outs, one on a strikeout. Newman walked three.

Kendrick and Ashlynn Sasser had two hits each with Kendrick earning a run-scoring double. Harmoni Descalzi added a two-run single and Lindsey Bright had a run-scoring single plus a RBI off a bases loaded walk.

Ashford 12, Daleville 0: Savannah Money struck out 13 and allowed only one hit and one walk over five innings as Ashford defeated Daleville in a Class 3A, Area 2 contest on Wednesday.

Raeleigh Jordan had three hits, including a double, and drove in four runs and Olivia Dodson, Katelynn Money, Jalissah Jackson and Trinity McCree had two hits each with Dodson and Money driving in two runs and Jackson one. Amiyah Lewis belted a two-run homer.

Kaleigh Carr had a single for Daleville’s lone hit.