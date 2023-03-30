Kolbi Hall had three singles, while Anna Klaire Knighton had a run-scoring single and Alyssa Turner had a RBI during an error for Northside Methodist in a 6-3 loss to Graceville, Fla., on Thursday.
PREP SOFTBALL: Northside Methodist falls to Graceville, Fla.
- Staff Reports
-
- Updated
- 0
