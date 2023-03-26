The Opp Bobcat softball team went 3-1 and reached the semifinals of the Alex Wilcox Memorial FCA Tournament at Montgomery’s Lagoon Park on Saturday.

The Class 3A No. 4 Bobcats (19-8) opened the day with a 4-0 win over Theodore in their final pool game before winning Gold Bracket games over Montgomery Catholic 9-4 and Prattville 4-3. They then lost in the semifinals 5-1 to Class 4A No. 2 ranked and eventual tournament champion Orange Beach.

Reese Cauley led the offense, going 5-for-9 with two doubles and five runs batted in over the four games. Addison Moseley was 4-for-10 with two doubles and four RBI and Amaya Womack was 4-for-12 with a triple.

Cauley picked up the pitching win against Montgomery Catholic and the loss to Orange Beach. In 13 innings, she struck out 15 and scattered 11 hits and seven earned runs.

Caroline Courson was the winning pitcher against Prattville, striking out eight over five innings and allowing three earned runs and two hits. Moseley was the winner against Theodore with five strikeouts and five hits allowed in five innings.

Saraland 6, G.W. Long 5: After going 2-0 in pool play on Friday, G.W. Long lost Saturday in the first round of the Gold Bracket to Saraland at the Alex Wilcox Memorial FCA Tournament.

Ainsley Watts had two hits, one a double, and drove in two runs and Makayla Phillips had a hit with two runs batted in to lead G.W. Long. Ally Whitehead added a double.

Theodore 17, Abbeville 0: Kyla Rogers and Sariyah Williams had a single each for the Yellow Jackets in the shutout loss to Theodore in a Silver Bracket opening-round game at the Alex Wilcox Memorial FCA Tournament on Saturday.

Friday

Dothan 10, Eufaula 6: Jada Newman earned three hits, including a double, and drove in four runs to lead the Wolves over the Tigers in a Friday high school softball game.

Ashlynn Sasser delivered two triples and a run batted in and Maylee Lancaster had two hits with one RBI for Dothan. Laney Calhoun added a RBI single.

Savanna Kendrick was the winning pitcher, striking out six over six innings, while giving up five hits and three runs with only two of the runs earned.

For Eufaula, Abby Metcalf had two singles with one RBI and Emmy Faircloth had a single with two RBI. Maddie Dowling and Makayla Ingram both added a single and RBI each.