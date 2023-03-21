Reese Peters had four hits, including two home runs, and drove in four runs and Lizzy Faircloth had a double, home run and four runs batted in to pace Ariton in a 12-11 win over G.W. Long in a Class 2A, Area 3 high school softball game in Ariton on Tuesday.

The Purple Cats scored the winning run in the bottom of the seventh on an error.

Also for Ariton, Mattie Grace-Heath had three hits with one RBI and Macileigh Bragg had two hits, one a triple, and one RBI.

For G.W. Long, Ainsley Watts, Millie Munn and Maleah Long all hit a home run. Allee Grace Abercrombie was 4-for-4 and Munn was 3-for-4 with two runs batted in. Watts had two hits and two RBI and Ally Whitehead and Kaylie Joseph both added a hit with two RBI.

Ashford 3, Providence Christian 1: Amiyah Lewis ripped a two-run double in the top of the eighth inning to give Ashford a 3-1 win over Providence Christian in a Class 3A, Area 2 game at PCS.

Savannah Money struck out 10 and allowed only two hits and one unearned run over eight innings for Ashford.

Trinity McCree and Raeleigh Jordan both had two hits for Ashford with McCree earning a double for one of the hits. Jalissah Jackson added a RBI single.

Cassie Braddy and Maddie Norris had a single each for PCS with Braddy scoring the lone run on an error.

PCS pitcher Natalie Cole struck out 12 over eight innings.

Dale County 7, Slocomb 4: Dale County overcame a 4-2 deficit with three runs in the fifth inning and two in the sixth to capture the Class 4A, Area 3 game.

In the fifth scoring, an error scored the first run with a Shayleigh Whitman RBI ground out and a Shaylee Greathouse single scoring the other runs. Run-scoring singles by Ainyah Stokes and Emma Broke Barefield supplied the sixth-inning runs.

Elly Castle led Dale County’s offense with three hits. Barefield added two hits.

Gracie Ward had two hits with a RBI and Carlee Jowers had a double and two RBI for Slocomb.

Greathouse was the winning pitcher, working 4 2/3 innings of shutout relief pitching in. She gave up two hits and struck out two.

Enterprise 12, Geneva 4: Six Enterprise batters had two or more hits to lead a 12-4 win over Geneva.

Addy Whaley had three hits, including a run-scoring double and a run-scoring single. Skylar Frey belted a solo homer and had a run-scoring single, while Georgia Lessman had a pair of run-scoring singles. Taylor Danford had two doubles and Lee Lott and Macy Robinette had two hits each with one of Lott’s hits a double. Graycn Snell added a RBI sac fly and Ane Blevins a double.

For Geneva, Makaley Boswell had a solo home run and a run-scoring single, while Rayanna Ausley had a pair of run-scoring singles.

Frey was the winning pitcher, striking out eight over six innings and allowing three runs on six innings. Katie Valentine pitched the final inning with one strikeout.

Carroll 12, Eufaula 6: Carroll scored five in the sixth to pull away from a 7-6 lead and win the Class 5A, Area 3 game.

Mykala Worley had two hits with three runs batted in and Kaylyn Holt and Keyshaya Dawkins had two hits and two RBI for Carroll. Dawkins had a triple among the hits. Sarabeth Henry and Ella Frier had two hits each with Frier driving in a run. Makynzye Bonner added a RBI double.

For Eufaula, Maddie Dowling had three hits, one a double, and a run batted in. Abby Metcalf added two hits and Emmy Faircloth a single and RBI.

Samson 12, Cottonwood 3: Caylee Johnson struck out 14 and allowed only two hits and three unearned runs in the Tigers’ Class 2A, Area 2 win.

Alli Brooke Godwin had two hits, one a double, and drove in four runs and Emma Sormrude had three hits and two RBI for Samson. Paige Norris also had three hits and Johnson added two hits with one RBI.

For Cottonwood, Meri Grace Miller and Brooke Devecchio both had a single and RBI.

Opp 9, Pike County 0: Reese Cauley threw a seven-inning perfect game, striking out 17 of 21 batters and added two singles and two runs batted in on offense.

Allie Wismer had a triple and drove in three runs for Opp (15-6, 3-0) in the Class 3A, Area 3 win.

Luverne 4, Zion Chapel 3: Zion Chapel had the tying runner at second base in the seventh inning, but couldn’t get the runner across.

Shea Wambles had a double and RBI and Sydney Boothe had a single and RBI. Riley Bannin added a double.

Bannin struck out five over four innings, giving up just a run on two hits.

Chipley (Fla.) 20, Emmanuel Christian 0: The Warriors managed only one hit in the loss – a single by Kayln Brown.

Pike Liberal Arts 8, Goshen 5: Alissa Barron earned three hits and three runs batted in and Riley Burkett had three hits with one RBI for Pike Liberal Arts.

Allie Booth had two hits and two runs batted in and Emily Bryan added a hit and RBI.

Bella Maulden was the winning pitcher, striking out four over five innings.

Passion Sheppard and Kaci Wilkes had three hits each with one RBI for Goshen

Crenshaw Christian 10, Lakeside School 5: Carlee Davis had three hits and two runs batted in to lead Lakeside.

Peyton Grubbs had two hits, Jayden Green had a double with two runs batted in and Graylin Pomeroy added a hit and RBI for the Chiefs.

Junior Varsity

Opp 15, Pike County 0: Gradyn Lunsford pitched a three-inning one-hit shutout with six strikeouts for Opp.

Chloe Bentley had two hits and two runs batted in and Jaelyn Myers had a triple with three runs batted in. Braleigh Nall added a triple and RBI.