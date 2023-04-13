Takeyah Smith was 3-for-3 with two doubles and three runs batted in to lead Pike County to a 6-3 Class 2A, Area 4 win over New Brockton.

Ky Wilkerson and Ariel Moultry had two hits each with Wilkerson driving in a run. Abagail Griffin also had a RBI.

Griffin was the winning pitcher, striking out eight over seven innings. She gave up four hits and three runs with only one run earned.

Ally Zorn had a hit and two RBI to lead New Brockton. Kinsley Owens added a hit and RBI.

Goshen 19, Mckenzie 7: McKenzie Little, Jaylaigh Adair and Kaci Wilkes all went 2-for-3 to lead Goshen softball team to a 19-7 win over McKenzie on Thursday.

Little drove in four runs, Adair three and Wilkes two runs.

Wilkes was the winning pitcher, striking out eight over five innings. She allowed only two earned runs.