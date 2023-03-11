Megan Cochran pitched a four-inning no-hitter with six strikeouts and one walk to lead Wicksburg to a 7-0 win over Headland and Elle Coxstruck out 10 and allowed only one hit and one walk in a four-inning shutout in a 11-0 Panther win over Dothan during Friday’s pool play of the Terry Collins Memorial Tournament at James Oates Park.

In the win over Headland, Ella Grace Kelley, Kelsey Ellenburg, Cochran and Kylie Barnes had two hits each with Kelley, Cochran and Barnes with a run batted in each. Chloe Joyner added a two-run double for Wicksburg.

Versus Dothan, Cochran, Kelley and Chloe Joyner all had two hits with a double with Cochran and Joyner with two RBI each for the Panthers. Anslie Ellenburg had one hit and three runs batted in.

Maylee Lancaster had a single for the lone Dothan hit.

Dothan 7, Slocomb 3: Brooke McCarthy had two hits, one a double, and was the winning pitcher, allowing five hits and three runs, only two earned, over three innings with one strikeout.

Maylee Lancaster had a run-scoring double and a RBI sac fly, while Jadyn Hutchins had a two-run double, Jada Newman had a solo homer and Savanna Kendrick had a RBI double to also lead Dothan. Laney Calhoun added a RBI single.

For Slocomb, Cieara Baker and Gracie Ward both had a double, while Emma Nichols had a RBI sacrifice fly and Makenzi Morgan drove in a run off a bases-loaded walk.

Slocomb 8, Headland 1: Gracie Ward belted a three-run homer and a two-run homer and Cieara Baker struck out nine and allowed only two hits and one unearned run over five innings to lead Slocomb.

Laney Thomas added a two-run single and Makenzi Morgan had a RBI single for the RedTops.

Layla Godwin and Meryl Adams had a single each for the two Headland hits. Abby Gard scored the run on a wild pitch.

Rehobeth 6, Dale County 4: Rehobeth scored four runs in the third inning to overtake a 2-1 deficit in taking the win.

Maddie Williams had two hits, one a double, and drove in three runs, while Jazzy Andrews had a RBI double and Reagan Valenzuela a run-scoring single for the Rebels.

Dale County had only two hits – a two-run single by Natalie Warrington and a single by Shaylee Greathouse.

Krislyn Lane and A.G. Massey combined on the two-hitter. Lane pitched 3 2/3 innings and allowed both hits and the three runs, while striking out one and walking five. Massey recorded the final out for a save with two runners on.

Rehobeth 4, Opp 3: Rehobeth scored two in the top of the sixth to overcome a 3-2 deficit and claim the win.

Maddie Williams and Addy Kirkland both had two hits with one RBI and AG Massey had a single and RBI for Rehobeth. Baeligh Nowlin went all six innings for Rehobeth, scattering nine hits and three runs, but only one earned, with two strikeouts.

For Opp, Caroline Courson was 2-for-3 with a RBI and Reese Cauley struck out nine and allowed only two earned runs and six hits over six innings.

Opp 4, Ariton 0: Caroline Courson pitched a five-inning, two-hit shutout with six strikeouts and Reese Cauley and Allie Wismer both hit homers to lead Opp.

Cauley finished 2-for-3 with a solo homer, while Wismer hit a two-run homer. Amaya Womack was 2-for-3 with a run batted in.

Dale County 9, Ariton 2: Shayleigh Whitman struck out four and allowed four hits and two runs, only one earned, in four innings for Dale County.

Ella Brooke Barefield had a two-run homer and a RBI ground out, while Whitman had a two-run single and both Ella Castle and Madyson McClain had a run-scoring single.

For Ariton, Macileigh Bragg had a run-scoring single and Mattie-Grace Heath drew a bases-loaded walk for a RBI.

Houston Academy 8, G.W. Long 2: Emily Adams was the winning pitcher, striking out three and scattering seven hits over five innings.

Offensively, Mallory Magrino was 2-for-3 with a double and two runs batted in, Maddie Jerkins 2-for-2 with a RBI and Jaydn Rausch 2-for-3 with a RBI, while Ansleigh Smith had a triple and drove in three runs to lead the Raiders.

Emily Maddox had a double and RBI and Claire Kelly added a hit and RBI.

For G.W. Long, Millie Munn had three doubles and drove in two runs and Makayla Phillips and Ainsley Watts had two hits each.

Houston Academy 18, Pike Liberal Arts 0: Emily Maddox pitched a three-inning, one-hit shutout with three strikeouts and five Raiders had two hits each in the win.

Emily Adams and Maddie Jerkins both had two hits, one a triple, with three runs batted in, while Mary Susan Aman, Maddox and Molly Magrino had two hits each with Magrino driving in a run. Keira Stulginski added a three-run double.

Alissa Barron had a single to open the game for the only Pike Lib hit.

G.W. Long 17, Cottonwood 7: Makayla Phillips and Ainsley Watts both had three hits and drove in three runs. Allee Grace Abercrombie had two hits, one a homer, and drove in three runs. Emma Claire Long and Millie Munn both had two hits each with Munn earning a double and driving in a run. Long also drove in a run. Ally Whitehead had a triple and drove in two runs and Kaylie Joseph had a double with two RBI.

Meri-Grace Miller had two hits, Isabella Braswell had a single with two RBI and Mischa Ward had a double and RBI for Cottonwood.

Aubreigh Haynes was the winning pitcher, working 3 1/3 innings and allowing four hits and four runs, but only one earned run. She struck out three.

Pike Liberal Arts 6, Cottonwood 3: Julianne Meyer, Bella Maulden and Emily Bryan had two hits each with Meyer driving in two runs and Maulden one to lead Pike Liberal Arts.

Tera Walker added a two-run double and was the winning pitcher, scattering seven hits and three runs over five innings, while striking out two.

For Cottonwood, Sydney Curry had a three-run double.

Ashford 7, LAMP 0: Emma Ard pitched the first three innings and struck out six, while giving up five hits, while Savannah Money worked the last two innings, striking out four and allowing one hit. Neither pitcher walked a batter.

Offensively, Katelynn Money had two hits with one RBI, Amiyah Lewis had a single with two RBI and Savannah Money had a hit with a RBI. Raeleigh Jordan also had a RBI.

Ashford 5, Carroll 1: Savannah Money worked four innings in relief, striking out eight and allowing two hits and one run with two walks.

Ashford had only four hits – a single each from Olivia Dodson, Amiyah Lewis, Carsyn McCardle and Shelby Pate. Savannah Money, Dodson, Trinity McCree and Camdyn McCardle had a RBI each.

For Carroll, Maykala Worley and Makynzye Bonner had a single each with Bonner driving in a run, while Keyshaya Dawkins had a triple.

Carroll 5, LAMP 4: The Eagles fell to LAMP despite three hits from Saniya Jenkins.

Kaylyn Holt and Mykala Worley added a RBI double each and Makynze Bonner had a RBI single.

Prattville Christian Tournament

Bob Jones 8, Charles Henderson 4: Calleigh Compton hit a solo homer, while Jada Jones, Mary Hayden West and Mileah Ward all had a single for CHHS.

KK Hobdy and Janazia Cantlow both had a run batted in.

Prattville Christian 9, Charles Henderson 0: The Trojans only earned two hits, both from Jada Jones with one being a double.

AISA Coaches Tournament

Lakeside goes 2-1: Lakeside went 2-1 in pool play at the AISA Coaches Tournament in Montgomery, winning both games on walk-offs, 11-10 over Chambers Academy and 9-8 over Southern Christian, and losing to Macon-East 9-1.

Against Chambers, Anna Peak’s bases-loaded walk forced in Jayden Green to give Lakeside the win in the bottom of the sixth. Green had a RBI triple to tie it.

Graylin Pomeroy, Jayden Green, Gracie Lynn and Addy Berry had two hits each with Berry driving in three runs and Green and Glynn one each. Peak had a hit and two RBI and Carlee Davis a RBI double.

In the loss to Macon-East, Davis had a triple and Lynn a single for the only hits in the five-inning game. Green had a RBI.

Versus Southern Christian, Gracie Lynn was hit by a pitch to force in Addy Helms for the game-winning run to cap a five-run walk-off rally. Green had a double and triple with four runs batted in, and Helms and Berry had two hits each. Davis added a single with two RBI.

Regular Season

Kinston 16, Florala 0: Siblings Lauren and Camdyn Norris combined on a three-inning one-hit shutout with seven strikeouts and nine players combined on 11 hits for the Bulldogs for the Class 1A, Area 2 win.

Lauren Norris pitched two innings and allowed the one hit and struck out six. Camdyn Norris pitched an inning and had one strikeout.

Bella Lashley had two doubles and two runs batted in and Camden Norris had two singles with one RBI, while Lauren Norris, Jesikah Seay and Aubrie Brown all had one hit with two RBI for Kinston. Cadence Elmore, Lilli Sumblin and Cameran Whigham added a hit and RBI.