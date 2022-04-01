PREP SOFTBALL: Providence Christian softball stuns Wicksburg

Providence Christian seized a 5-3 lead behind a two-run fourth inning and added an insurance run in the top of the seventh in upsetting Class 3A No. 4 state ranked Wicksburg 6-5 on Friday in high school softball action.

Maddie Norris had two hits with one RBI, Riley Smith had two hits and Emma Holley had a single with two RBI for PCS. Mary Hannah Driggers and Ella Houston added a hit and RBI each.

Houston was the winning pitcher, working the final 5 2/3 innings in relief of Natalie Cole. Houston allowed only four hits and two runs with both runs unearned. She struck out three.

Wicksburg was led by Kara Cox, Kelsey Ellenburg and Anslie Ellenburg with a hit and RBI each. Cox and Anslie Ellenburg both had a double.

Ariton 7, Goshen 5: In the opening day of the Purple Cat Tournament, Ariton edged Goshen as Kaydee Phillips had two hits, including a homer.

Reagan Tomlin and Lizzy Faircloth both had two hits and Ansleigh Herring, Reese Peters and Caitlyn Webb had one each.

Paige Logan was the winning pitcher.

LAMP 6, Ariton 4: Reagan Tomlin, Ansleigh Herring, Mattie Grace Heath, Caitlyn Webb and Lizzy Faircloth had a hit each for Ariton in the loss.

Late Thursday

Ariton 14, G.W. Long 2: Ariton stunned Class 2A No. 6 G.W. Long 14-2 on Thursday in Skipperville.

Kaydee Phillips had three hits and three RBI, including a home run. Reagan Tomlin had three hits and Mattie Grace Heath had two doubles and three RBI.

Sydney Adams was the winning pitcher for Ariton.