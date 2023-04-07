Rehobeth won two of three games in Friday’s opening day of the Sidney Cooper Tournament in Columbus, Ga.

The Rebels beat Handley 13-3 and Tallassee 8-1 before losing to Spain Park 6-5 on a walk-off hit in the seventh inning.

In the win over Handley, Maddie Williams drove in five runs with a three-run homer, a RBI ground out and a bases-loaded walk. Regan Valenzuela had a pair of run-scoring singles and Gracie Alberson, Mattox Richards and Brooke Nowlin all had a run-scoring single. AG Massey drove in a run off a fielder’s choice. Valenzuela finished with three hits and both Richards and Nowlin had two each.

Alaina Cobb was the winning pitcher, working 3 1/3 innings in relief, allowing three hits and a run.

Against Tallassee, Massey scattered seven hits over seven innings and gave up just one unearned run for the pitching win. Alberson, Williams and Davis had two hits each with Williams driving in a run. Nowlin had a single with two RBI and both Richards and Massey had a single and RBI each.

Versus Spain Park, Alberson, Williams, Addy Kirkland and Jaslyn Andrews had two hits each with a RBI. Alberson hit a solo homer, while Williams and Addy Kirkland both had a RBI double and Andrews a RBI single.

Purple Cat Tournament

Ariton 7, Geneva County 1: Beth Dixon struck out 11 and allowed only two hits and one run over five innings and the Purple Cats scored three in the first and two in the second and third innings.

Caitlyn Webb had two hits, one a double, and two runs batted in and Mattie-Grace Heath and Hollis Cherry both had a single with two runs batted in and Lizzy Faircloth had a single and RBI.

Addie Mae Habbard had a RBI double and Maci Strickland a double for the Geneva County hits.

Ariton 2, Eufaula 0: Lizzy Faircloth pitched a shutout as Ariton won its second tournament game, 2-0 over Eufaula.

Geneva County 8, Eufaula 7: Geneva County edged Eufaula 8-7. No details were available.

Dale County 6, Zion Chapel 2: Three Warrior pitchers combined to hold Zion Chapel to two runs and four hits and Dale County busted the game open with a six-run first inning.

Madyson McLain started and went 1 1/3 innings, allowing two hits and no runs, while striking out three and walking three. Shaylee Greathouse, who was credited for the win, worked three innings in relief, allowing two runs and two hits, while striking out two and walking one. Shayleigh Whitman recorded the final two outs, both on strikeouts.

Offensively, Elly Castle had two hits, while Greathouse, Ainyah Stokes and Whitman all had a single and RBI. Ella Brooke Barefield had a double.

Madison Meeks had two hits and a RBI for Zion Chapel. Elly Sheets also drove in one run.

Dale County 12, Charles Henderson 1: Madyson McClain and Shayleigh Whitman combined to allow only two hits and an unearned run in the four-inning win.

McClain, the winning pitcher, went three innings and allowed a hit and a run, while striking out two. Whitman allowed one hit and struck out two over one inning.

Elly Castle and Shaylee Greathouse both had two hits and two runs batted in and McClain had two hits with one RBI. Ella Brooke Barefield also had two hits, while Natalie Warrington had a single with two RBI and Paige Crawford a single with one RBI.

For Charles Henderson, Hannah Sparrow and Jada Jones had the only two hits with Sparrow driving in a run.

Charles Henderson 4, Zion Chapel 1: Hannah Sparrow pitched six innings, allowing just one unearned run and one hits, while striking out eight, to lead CHHS.

Jada Jones had a two-run single, Janazia Cantlow had a run-scoring single and Olivia Kirkpatrick had a RBI sacrifice fly for Charles Henderson.

Shea Wambles’ single was the lone Zion Chapel hit. Madison Meeks walked and later score on an error.