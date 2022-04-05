PREP SOFTBALL: Rehobeth hitters batter Headland in 15-0 rout

Seven Rehobeth batters had at least two hits during a three-inning rout as the Rebels earned 16 hits overall in beating Headland 15-0 on Monday night in high school softball action.

Regan Valenzuela led the charge, going 3-for-3 with one RBI. Jaci Parker, Makayla Peters, Gracie Alberson, Madison Williams, Shellie Littlefield and Mattox Richards all had two hits each with Parker belting a homer and driving in four runs. Alberson also hit a homer and drove in two runs. Williams and Richards had one RBI each. Littlefield had a double among her two hits. Anna Massey added a hit and RBI.

Littlefield was the winning pitcher, allowing just one hit over three innings, while striking out nine and walking two.

Tori Nowell had a single for the lone Headland hit.

Dale County 7, Ariton 5: For Ariton in the loss on Monday night, Reagan Tomlin, Reese Peters, Caitlyn Webb and Nya Allen had two hits each.

On Saturday, Ariton finished runner-up at its Purple Cat Tournament, falling in the finals to LAMP 3-0 after beating Carroll 10-1 and Slocomb 7-0 and 6-3. Tomlin had six hits with three RBI, Ansleigh Herring had six hits with four RBI and Mattie Grace Heath had three hits with four RBI. Allen added a home run.