Prep Softball: Rehobeth rolls to area tournament title

Rehobeth’s softball team won a pair of three-inning games off no-hitters in winning the Class 5A, Area 3 Tournament title with 16-0 and 22-0 routs of Carroll Tuesday at Rehobeth.
Rehobeth, the No. 1 seed in the three-team area, had a first-round bye before facing Carroll in the semifinals after the Eagles defeated Headland 16-12 in the opening game. Rehobeth beat Carroll in that game 16-0.
After Carroll won a losers bracket game over Headland 9-6, Rehobeth won the championship game 22-0 over the Eagles.
Both Rehobeth (19-17) and Carroll (19-19) advanced to next week’s Class 5A South Regional Tournament in Gulf Shores. Headland (3-23-1) had its season come to an end.
Shellie Littlefield and Claire Bradshaw pitched the three-inning no-hitters for Rehobeth. Littlefield pitched the opener and had nine strikeouts. Watson worked the second game and struck out four.
Offensively for Rehobeth in the opener, Littlefield hit a grand slam homer and a double while driving in four runs. Maddie Williams had a homer, double and four RBI and Maci Cross had two doubles and also drove in four runs. Regan Valenzuela and Alaina Cobb had a single and RBI each. Honor Slayback and Laura Kate Meadows both added a double.
In the championship victory, Jaci Parker had three doubles and drove in five runs and Watson and Slayback also earned three hits each with Watson driving in two runs and Slayback one. Gracie Alberson and Littlefield both had two hits and drove in two runs and Cross and Williams both had two hits with one RBI. Valenzuela and Meadows both had a hit with two RBI. Mattox Richards and Cobb chipped in a single and RBI each.
Class 5A, Area 4
Charles Henderson finishes as runner-up: Charles Henderson went 2-2 and finished runner-up to host Andalusia at the Class 5A, Area 4 Tournament in Andalusia.
Both Charles Henderson (20-18) and Andalusia advanced to next week’s Class 5A South Regional Tournament in Gulf Shores.
The Trojans defeated Greenville 20-4, lost to Andalusia 3-2 and beat Greenville 15-0 before losing in the finals to Andalusia 6-5 on a bottom of the seventh-inning run.
In the opening win over Greenville, McKenzie Cain drove in eight runs off two homers and a single and both Ashlyn Shaver and Molly Garrett had two hits and three runs batted in. Both of Garrett’s hits were doubles. Madison Allen added three hits, including a double. Dakota Berry, Stella Gilbreath and Olivia Kirkpatrick had a hit and a RBI each.
Garrett was the winning pitcher, striking out four in the three-inning game and allowing three hits and two earned runs.
In the 3-2 loss to Andalusia, Allen had a double with two runs batted in to lead the Trojans, who had only three hits. Hannah Sparrow pitched well, not allowing an earned run and only five hits over six innings with four strikeouts.
In the second win over Greenville, Garrett pitched a three-inning no-hitter with four strikeouts and one walk and also had a hit with two RBI on offense. Madison Stewart had two hits and two RBI and Gilbreath had two hits with one RBI. Allen had a double with two RBI and Cain, Heather Maxwell and Shaver had a hit and one RBI each.
In the championship loss to Andalusia, Garrett had two hits with one RBI and Cain hit a solo homer to power CHHS. Maxwell had a double and a RBI and both Berry and Gilbreath had a single and drove in one run.
Class 3A, Area 3
Rain interrupts tourney after two rounds: The Class 3A, Area 3 Tournament at the Westgate Softball Complex was interrupted by rain late Tuesday after four games were completed at the five-team event.
In the opening round, Slocomb defeated Daleville 12-1 and Wicksburg defeated Providence Christian 13-3. In a winners’ bracket game, Houston Academy beat Slocomb, while Providence beat Daleville 15-3 in an elimination game.
The losers’ bracket game between Slocomb and Providence Christian was in the bottom of the third innining with the RedTops up 7-3 and the winners’ bracket game between HA and Wicksburg was in the fourth inning with the Raiders leading 2-0.
Those games will resume on Thursday and be followed by the completion of the tournament.
Wicksburg 13, Providence 3: The Panthers scored seven runs in the first two innings and pulled away with a five-run sixth.
Morgan Roden earned two hits, one a triple, and drove in four runs and Kelsey Ellenburg was 3-for-3 to power the Panther offense. Megan Cochran had double and drove in three runs, while Kylie Barnes had two hits, one a double, with one RBI, while Ella Grace Kelley had a single with two RBI. Tori Hobbs added a double and RBI. Anslie Ellenburg chipped in a single and RBI.
For Providence Christian, Eliza Shipman had two hits, one a double, and drove in two runs and Maddie Norris had two hits with one RBI. Mary Hannah Driggers added a pair of singles.
Cochran was Wicksburg’s winning pitcher, allowing three runs and six hits over six innings with four strikeouts.
Providence Christian 15, Daleville 3: Ella Houston had three hits, including a two-run homer, and drove in four runs to lead Providence avoid elimination and oust Daleville.
Eliza Shipman had two hits and three runs batted in, Camille Palmer had two hits with one RBI, while Madilyn Walding and Maddie Norris both had a hit with two RBI. Emma Grace Holley added a hit and RBI. Mary Hannah Driggers, Holley, Norris, Palmer and Shipman all had a double.
Houston was the winning pitcher, working three innings and allowed one earned run and two hits, while striking out six. Natalie Cole pitched the last two innings, striking out three, while allowing just one hit.
Alissa Harris had a single and RBI for Daleville.
Class 2A, Area 3
Ariton 9, Elba 8 (8 innings): Mattie Grace Heath hit a solo homer to start the bottom of the eighth to give Ariton a walk-off 9-8 win over Elba at the Class 2A, Area 3 Tournament at G.W. Long.
Ariton will face G.W. Long in the semifinals on Thursday at 2 p.m.
Heath added a double and drove in two overall, while Hollis Cherry had a single and drove in three for Ariton. Caroline Hughes added a single and two RBI.
Paige Logan was the winning pitcher, going all eight innings and striking out 10.
For Elba, Jayla Gray was 4-for-4 with a double and two RBI, Mikenzey Hooks was 3-for-4 with three RBI and Makinna Gray 2-for-5.
G.W. Long 16, Zion Chapel 1: The Rebels had 13 hits with all nine regulars earning at least one hit to back the combined pitching of Morgan Ferguson and Aubreigh Haynes.
Maleah Long was 3-for-3 with two doubles and three runs batted in and Emmaline Hughes belted a three-run homer. Ally Whitehead added two hits, including a solo homer.
Zion Chapel 9, Elba 6: In an elimination game, Zion Chapel stayed alive, beating Elba 9-6.
The Rebels seized a 7-0 by the top of the third and held on.
Shea-leigh Wambles was 4-for-4 with a double and four runs batted in to lead Zion Chapel. Elly Sheets added a single and two RBI.
For Elba, Aimee Senn was 4-for-4 and Mikenzey Hooks was 3-for-4 and both had a double with one RBI. Makinna Gray, Jayla Gray and Andrya Chism added two hits each with Jayla Gray earning two doubles and driving in two runs.
Zion Chapel’s Aryn Nelson was the winning pitcher, striking out 10 over seven innings and.
Class 2A, Area 2
Geneva County 8, Cottonwood 3: In a winners’ bracket game late Monday, Geneva County advanced to the championship round with an 8-3 win over Cottonwood.
The tournament will resume on Thursday with a losers’ bracket game between Cottonwood and Houston County at 3 p.m. The winner plays Geneva County in the finals.
Hailey Archer was 4-for-4 with three RBI and Addie Mae Habbard 2-4 with a homer and three runs batted in to lead the Geneva County offense.
Habbard was also the winning pitcher, striking out six and allowing only two earned runs over seven innings.
Others tournaments rained out: Three tournaments were rained out on Tuesday and moved to later in the week.
The Class 7A, Area 3 Tournament at Dothan High, the Class 6A, Area 4 tourney at Opelika and the Class 2A, Area 2 at Geneva County were all pushed back to Thursday.
The Geneva County tournament opened Monday night and has just a losers’ bracket game and a championship game left, while the other two tournaments have not started.