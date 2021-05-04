Prep Softball: Rehobeth rolls to area tournament title

Rehobeth’s softball team won a pair of three-inning games off no-hitters in winning the Class 5A, Area 3 Tournament title with 16-0 and 22-0 routs of Carroll Tuesday at Rehobeth.

Rehobeth, the No. 1 seed in the three-team area, had a first-round bye before facing Carroll in the semifinals after the Eagles defeated Headland 16-12 in the opening game. Rehobeth beat Carroll in that game 16-0.

After Carroll won a losers bracket game over Headland 9-6, Rehobeth won the championship game 22-0 over the Eagles.

Both Rehobeth (19-17) and Carroll (19-19) advanced to next week’s Class 5A South Regional Tournament in Gulf Shores. Headland (3-23-1) had its season come to an end.

Shellie Littlefield and Claire Bradshaw pitched the three-inning no-hitters for Rehobeth. Littlefield pitched the opener and had nine strikeouts. Watson worked the second game and struck out four.

Offensively for Rehobeth in the opener, Littlefield hit a grand slam homer and a double while driving in four runs. Maddie Williams had a homer, double and four RBI and Maci Cross had two doubles and also drove in four runs. Regan Valenzuela and Alaina Cobb had a single and RBI each. Honor Slayback and Laura Kate Meadows both added a double.