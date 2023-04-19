Gracie Alberson and Maddie Williams combined for six hits and seven runs batted in and Baleigh Nowlin pitched a four-inning, one-hit shutout with two strikeouts to pace Rehobeth in a 15-0 win over Eufaula.

The game was the final Class 5A, Area 3 contest of the regular season for Rehobeth, which finished with a 6-0 area record. The Rebels are 26-11 overall.

Alberson finished with three hits and five runs batted in, earning a pair of two-run singles and adding a RBI single. Williams also had three hits and drove in two runs off a run-scoring double and a solo homer.

Mattock Richards, AG Massey and Kryslin Lane all had two hits with a RBI single. Addy Kirkland belted a two-run homer and Brooke Nowlin had a RBI ground out.

Zanteria Laseter had a single for the lone Eufaula hit.

Brantley 5, Luverne 2: Kaylee Navarre struck out 14 and allowed only three hits and two runs in the pitching circle and had two hits with a double on offense.

Also for Brantley (21-9), Alex Grimes hit a two-run homer, Campbell Hawthorne earned two hits and both Marley Kate Kilcrease and Kaitlynn Piggott had a hit and RBI.

Elba 23, Houston County 4: Danielle Tidwell had four hits and drove in four run and Emily Richardson had four hits with two runs batted in to lead Elba to a Class 1A, Area 2 win on Wednesday.

Anna Caldwell added three hits and three runs batted in for the Tigers, who finished area play with a 6-2 record, securing second place in the five-team area.

Jadyn Caldwell pitched five innings and struck out five and allowed five hits.