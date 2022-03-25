PREP SOFTBALL ROUNDUP: 18-run first powers Charles Henderson win over Jemison

At the Alex Wilcox FCA Memorial Tournament in Montgomery, Madison Allen earned a three-run homer and a three-run triple during an 18-run first inning for Charles Henderson during an 19-3 win over Jemison.

Molly Garrett added a two-run double and Stella Gilbreth a two-run single in the inning.

McKenzie Cain and Dakota Berry had three hits each in the game with Cain driving in a run for CHHS, which had 14 hits in just three innings. Heather Maxwell added two singles.

Garrett was the winning pitcher, giving up just three hits and one earned run over three innings. She had one strikeout.

Opp 17, Highland Home 0: At the Alex Wilcox FCA Memorial Tournament, Caroline Courson pitched a three-inning, one-hit shutout with four strikeouts and had a double and a home run on offense with four RBI.

Amaya Womack was 4-for-4 with a double, homer and six RBI. Reese Cauley was 2-for-4 with four RBI.

Austin 2, Opp 0: Opp was no-hit by Austin pitching with Amaya Womack, Reese Cauley, Jaidyn Ivey and Addison Mosesley all reaching on walks for the only base runners.

Cauley allowed just two runs and two hits over four innings and struck out four.

Brewbaker Tech 7, Brantley 5: At the Alex Wilcox Memorial/FCA Tournament, the Bulldogs fell to Brewbaker Tech.

AC Free hit a grand slam homer and Sheonte Barginere a solo homer for Brantley (11-4).