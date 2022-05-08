PREP SOFTBALL ROUNDUP: Abbeville Christian advances to semifinals; Pike Lib eliminated

Abbeville Christian won two games on Saturday to reach the semifinals of the AISA Class A State Tournament at Montgomery’s Lagoon Park.

The Generals defeated Pickens Academy 7-1 and Jackson Academy 10-0.

They face Crenshaw Christian in Monday’s semifinals at 10 a.m. at Lagoon Park. The winner advances to the championship round and must be beaten twice not to win the title. The loser drops to a noon game against the winner of a 10 a.m. losers bracket game.

In the win over Pickens, Emmaline Hartzog struck out 12 and allowed only two hits, three walks and one run, which was unearned. Offensively, Paige Welch, Cassie Wills and Hope Kennedy all had a hit with two runs batted in as ACA had only four hits, but made them count. Kennedy had a double for her hit.

In the victory over Jackson, Gabbie Causey pitched a five-inning, two-hit shutout with six strikeouts and no walks. Caroline Armstrong sparked the offense, going 4-for-4 with a double and two runs batted in. Welch and Hartzog both had two hits, one a double, and two RBI. Abigail Causey added a hit and RBI.

Pike Liberal Arts eliminated: Pike Liberal Arts was eliminated from the Class 3A AISA State Tournament after two straight losses on Saturday.

The Patriots lost to Bessemer Academy 8-7 and to Clarke Prep Academy 5-3.