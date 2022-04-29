PREP SOFTBALL ROUNDUP: Abbeville Christian earns No. 1 seed in region tournament

Abbeville Christian won a pair of games Friday at the AISA Class A, Region 1 Tournament at Montgomery’s Lagoon Park.

The Generals (24-3) defeated Snook Christian 14-2 and Crenshaw Christian 5-2 to earn the region’s No. 1 seed for next week’s state tournament in Montgomery.

In the win over Snook, Gabbie Causey struck out nine over four innings and allowed just one hit and two runs (only one earned). Offensively, Caroline Armstrong was 4-for-4 with a double and two runs batted in and Emmaline Hartzog was 2-for-3 with two doubles and three runs batted in for ACA. Hannah Kennedy had a single with two RBI, Paige Welch had a double with one RBI and Hope Kennedy a single and one RBI.

In the win over Crenshaw, Hartzog allowed only three hits and struck out nine, while giving up just one earned run over seven innings. Armstrong and Welch had two hits each, including a double, and Welch drove in one run. Hartzog and both Kennedys had a single and RBI.