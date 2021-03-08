Prep softball roundup: Alberson helps power Rehobeth to victory

Gracie Alberson had three hits, including a grand slam and a double, and drove in five runs as Rehobeth defeated Wicksburg 15-4 in high school softball action Monday.

Jaci Parker had a home run, Regan Valenzuela had two hits and two RBIs and Jenna Hixson drove in a run.

Shellie Littlefield scattered four hits over 3.5 innings and struck out four.

Ashton White had a home run and triple with two RBIs for Wicksburg.

G.W. Long 17, Ariton 2: Morgan Ferguson got the win in the circle with seven strikeouts and also had a home run, double and three RBIs.

Ally Whitehead had three doubles and four RBIs and Makenna Long had a two doubles, a single and three RBIs as the Rebels collected 18 hits.

Lakeside 14, Crenshaw Christian 3: Carlee Davis had three hits, including two doubles, and drove in two runs for the Chiefs.

Laura Beth Horne had two hits and three RBIs. Jayden Green collected four hits, including a triple. Mackenzie Eriksen had two hits and an RBI, Hannah Buchan drove in two with a hit and Graylin Pomeroy had a hit and an RBI.

Green struck out 13 in six innings and allowed six hits in getting the win.