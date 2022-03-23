PREP SOFTBALL ROUNDUP: Area teams continue play in Gulf Coast tourney

In the win over Smiths Station, Megan Cochran pitched a five-inning, four-hit shutout with three strikeouts. She also went 3-for-3 at the plate. Ella Grace Kelsey had two hits and Ashton White reached base three times and scored three runs. In the loss to Fairhope, Ellie Cox struck out eight and allowed only four hits. White and Lana Carpenter had the lone Panther hits.