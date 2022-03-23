 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
PREP SOFTBALL ROUNDUP: Area teams continue play in Gulf Coast tourney

Wicksburg went 1-1 in bracket play Wednesday at the Gulf Coast Classic II Tournament in Gulf Shores, beating Smiths Station 6-0 and losing to Class 7A unbeaten Fairhope 4-0.

In the win over Smiths Station, Megan Cochran pitched a five-inning, four-hit shutout with three strikeouts. She also went 3-for-3 at the plate. Ella Grace Kelsey had two hits and Ashton White reached base three times and scored three runs. In the loss to Fairhope, Ellie Cox struck out eight and allowed only four hits. White and Lana Carpenter had the lone Panther hits.

Houston Academy goes 1-1: Houston Academy went 1-1 in Wednesday’s bracket play at the Gulf Coast Classic II Tournament. The Raiders beat Albertville before losing to Wetumpka.

Rehobeh goes 1-1: Rehobeth defeated Dale County and lost to Silverdale Academy (Ark.) to go 1-1 in bracket play at the Gulf Coast Classic in Gulf Shores.

