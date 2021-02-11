Prep Softball Roundup: Ariton downs Carroll

Ariton opened the season with a 6-1 win Thursday over Carroll as Paige Logan struck out six and allowed just five hits and one run in a complete-game performance.

Offensively, the Purple Cats were led by Ansleigh Herring and Mattie Grace Heath, who were both 2-for-3 with a double. Heath drove in a run.

Ashford-Wicksburg game called by rain: Ashford and Wicksburg had their game called after four innings with the contest tied at 2-2. The game didn’t go the required five innings to be official to the record book.

Ashton White had a two-run homer for Wickburg, while Lexie Glover and Ashtyn Sanders both had a hit and RBI for Ashford.

Junior Varsity

Wicksburg 4, Ashford 0: Dahlia Ganz pitched a three-inning, two-hit shutout with four strikeouts in the Panther win.

Offensively, Chloe Joyner had two hits and Abbie Ellenburg, Bella Sellers and Ganz all had a hit and RBI for Wicksburg.

Camden McArdle and Carsyn McArdle hit a hit each for Ashford.