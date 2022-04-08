PREP SOFTBALL ROUNDUP: Ariton downs G.W. Long; wins regular-season area title

Caitlyn Webb had three hits and three RBIs in helping the Purple Cats clinch the regular season area title with an 11-8 win over G.W. Long on Friday in Skipperville.

Reese Peters had a two-run homer and Kaydee Phillips had a solo home run. Mattie Grace Heath contributed two hits. Phillips also had two hits.

Sydney Adams got the win in the circle.

Cottonwood 13, Geneva County 9: Bella Braswell had a triple and three RBIs for the Bears in the victory.

Meri Grace Miller had three hits, Mischa Ward tripled and Laney Acosta had two hits.

Kaitlynn Gibson got the win in the circle. She struck out six.

Ashford 15, Dale County 14: In a back-and-forth offensive shootout, it was a defensive play that ended the game as Ashford held off Dale County.

Dale County trailed 15-11 going to the bottom of the seventh and scored three runs to pull to within. The last run came off Aniyah Stokes RBI double. Stokes, however, was thrown out trying to reach third as shortstop Katelynn Money took a relay throw from left fielder Alissa Marti and fired to third baseman Jallsiah Jackson for the out.

Ashford led 7-2 in the second, 11-8 in the fifth and 15-11 in the seventh before holding on.

Barrett Lawrence had a two-run homer and a RBI single to lead Ashford and Trinity McCree had two hits, including a two-run single. Amiyah Lewis had a run-scoring single and RBI ground out and Emma Helms had a RBI single. Katelynn Money had two hits.

For Dale County, Gracie Suggs had a two-run homer and a RBI ground, Elly Castle had a two-run single and a RBI single and Stokes had a RBI single in addition to the run-scoring double. Ella Brooke Barefield and Jaci Hagler both had a RBI single and Joanna Marshall and Shayleigh Whitman had a RBI single each.

Enterprise splits at tourney: Enterprise defeated Jackson 4-0 and lost to Saraland 7-1 during Friday action at a tournament in Mobile.

In the win, Jamie Jackson pitched a four-hit shutout with five strikeouts. Georgia Lessman had three hits, while Emma Faulk and Savannah Mitten both had two hits, one a double, and drove in a run.

In the loss to Saraland, the Wildcats had just five hits with Faulk earning two hits. Jackson had a single and RBI.