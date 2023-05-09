Ashford and Opp were the lone Wiregrass softball teams to finish Tuesday’s opening action of the South Regional Tournament in Gulf Shores unbeaten.

Both teams won a pair of Class 3A regional tournament games to advance to play each other in the regional finals match-up on Wednesday at 10:45 a.m. The winner advances to next week’s state tournament in Oxford. The loser drops to the second qualifying contest later in the day.

Also in Class 3A, Providence Christian and Pike County both went 1-1 on Tuesday and face other in a losers’ bracket game, seeking to stay alive.

In Class 2A, G.W. Long, Samson, Wicksburg and Zion Chapel all went 1-1 and are in the losers’ bracket, trying to earn the second qualifying spot to state. J.U. Blacksher and Luverne are the unbeaten teams in the first qualifier game. Wiregrass program Ariton was eliminated on Tuesday.

In Class 1A, Kinston and Elba are still alive in the losers bracket, but have to face each other in an elimination game early Wednesday.

Class 3A

Ashford 5, Pike County 4: One out away from dropping to the losers bracket, Savannah Money belted a go-ahead three-run homer with two outs in the top of the seventh inning to give Ashford a 5-4 lead over Pike County and Money made it stand by retiring the Bulldogs in order in the bottom half.

Ashford had only six hits in the game, but four of the hits came in the seventh. Jalissah Jackson, Camden McCardle and Carsyn McCardle all had a single in the inning, but Jackson was caught stealing. Olivia Dodson had a RBI ground out earlier in the game.

Money went all seven innings and struck out 13, while allowing four hits. She gave up four runs, but only one earned.

For Pike County, Jada Duncan had a two-run single and Takeyah Smith had a RBI single.

Ky Wilkerson had a strong outing until the seventh. She finished with four strikeouts and six hits allowed. She gave up five runs, only three earned.

Opp 4, Thomasville 0: Reese Cauley threw a two-hit shutout with 14 strikeouts as Opp stayed in the winners’ bracket with the win.

Cauley also had a hit with two runs batted in and Caroline Courson added a hit and one RBI.

Ashford 6, Excel 0: Savannah Money pitched a complete-game no hitter with 12 strikeouts and two walks and paced the offense with three hits, including a RBI double, in the Yellow Jacket win.

Ashford scored three runs in the first, one in the second and two in the fourth.

Raeleigh Jordan had three hits, including a pair of run-scoring doubles, while Amiyah Lewis had a run-scoring single and a RBI ground out. Katelynn Money added a run-scoring single.

Opp 15, Flomaton 0: Caroline Courson pitched a three-inning perfect game with six strikeouts and Reese Cauley belted two doubles and drove in five runs as the Bobcats won the game in three innings.

Courson and Jaidyn Ivey both had two doubles with two runs batted in and Amaya Womack had two singles with one RBI. Taylor Adams and Elizabeth Kyser both added a hit and RBI.

Providence Christian 12, Flomaton 2: Kaitlyn Russ, Maddie Norris and Alyse Deer all had three hits with Russ driving in two runs and Ella Houston had two doubles and three runs batted in to lead PCS’ 15-hit attack.

Cassie Braddy had two hits and two runs batted in and Natalie Cole had a hit with two RBI.

Houston picked up the pitching win with four shutout innings and only one hit allowed. She struck out three. Cole pitched the final two innings, striking out three and allowing three hits and two runs with just one run earned.

Thomasville 10, Providence Christian 4: The Eagles held a 3-1 lead early, but Thomasville scored fifth in the bottom of the third and kept tacking on runs in every inning.

Ella Houston was 2-for-4 with a two-run homer and Emma Holly was 2-for-3 with a run-scoring double to lead PCS. Kaitlyn Russ added a RBI double.

Pike County 5, W.S. Neal 4: The Bulldogs won the opening round game, beating the Eagle 5-4.

Ky Wilkerson and Mikahla Griffin had two hits each for Pike County, while Kaitlin Beaty had a hit with two runs batted in and Jada Duncan had a hit and RBI.

Wilkerson pitched all seven innings, striking out seven.

Class 2A

J.U. Blacksher 12, Wicksburg 0: The Panthers managed only one hit in the upset loss to the Bulldogs, who scored seven runs in the third to break it open.

The loss dropped Wicksburg into the losers bracket against Samson.

Ella Grace Kelley had a double for the lone hit.

Luverne 7, GW. Long 6: G.W. Long dropped a one-run decision to Luverne in the winners’ bracket, forcing the Rebels to a losers bracket game early Wednesday against Zion Chapel. No details were available on the Long-Luverne game.

Zion Chapel 12, Ariton 2: The Rebels scored five runs in the first inning and rolled to the losers’ bracket win, eliminating the Purple Cats.

Amber Kidd was 3-for-3 with two runs batted in and Madison Meeks was 3-for-4 with two runs batted in to lead Zion Chapel. Kaylee Hodge earned two hits and Sydney Boothe had a two-run single and drove in four runs overall, adding two RBI off ground outs. Emily Rhodes had a two-run single and Riley Bannin had a RBI sac fly

Nya Allen had two hits, one a double, for Ariton with a run batted in. Macileigh Bragg added a hit and RBI.

Boothe went all six innings, striking out seven and scattering six hits and two runs.

Samson 11, Washington County 7: Karleigh Moore had two hits and drove in three runs and Paige Norris had a double and RBI for Samson.

Caylee Johnson pitched three innings and stroke out seven and allowed only one hit and two unearned runs. Makayla Phillips struck out three over four innings of relief.

Wicksburg 3, Zion Chapel 2: Chloe Joyner’s sacrifice fly with the bases loaded scored Ella Grace Kelley to give Wicksburg a walk-off 3-2 win over Zion Chapel.

Tied at 2, Wicksburg loaded the bases off singles by Kelley and Lana Carpenter and a walk to Megan Cochran with nobody out. Joyner hit her sac fly to center field on a 2-2 pitch.

Elle Cox was Wicksburg’s winning pitcher. She pitched the last three innings in relief, striking out five and allowing just one hit. Cochran went the first four innings and scattered six hits and two runs, while striking out one and walking one.

Riley Bannin went the distance for Zion Chapel, giving up just five hits and three runs, with only one run earned. She had one strikeout and two walks.

Kelley and Abbie Ellenburg had two hits each for Wicksburg, while Cochran drove in two runs, one on a sacrifice fly, the other a ground-ball error with one out.

Zion Chapel had seven hits with Sydney Boothe and Madison Meeks with two each. Amber Kidd had a run-scoring single and a RBI sac fly.

G.W. Long 15 Washington County 1: G.W. Long opened with a five-inning, run-rule win over Washington County.

Makayla Phillips allowed only two hits and one run, while striking out five and walking two over the five innings.

Nine Rebel hitters had one hit each with Emma Claire Long hitting a two-run homer and Ainsley Watts, Ally Whitehead and Allee Grace Abercrombie all with a RBI double. Ella Kate Beaty had a run-scoring single, while Kaylie Joseph and Carlie Davis both had a bases-loaded walk for a RBI. Phillips also had hit and drove in three runs and Emma Grace Caraway had three hits with one RBI.

J.U. Blacksher 12, Ariton 7: Ariton seized a 7-2 lead in the third, but couldn’t hold it as the Bulldogs rallied to tie it before breaking the tie with five runs in the bottom of the sixth.

Ariton finished with 10 hits, including two each from Mattie-Grace Heath, Macileigh Bragg and Madolyn Hudson. Reese Peters earned a two-run double and Beth Dixon had one RBI.

Luverne 4, Samson 1: Luverne scored three runs in the bottom of the first and stayed ahead in winning the opening-round game.

Samson had six hits, including two from Caylee Johnson. Holly Warren added a run-scoring single.

Johnson struck out six over four innings and gave up only two hits, but allowed three runs. Makayla Phillips worked the last two innings, striking out three and allowing two hits and an unearned run.

Class 1A

Leroy 11, Kinston 1: Kinston fell to the Bears and dropped to the losers bracket.

Kinston had only six hits with Cadence Elmore earning two. Aubrie Brown accounted for the lone run with a solo home run.

Elba 16, Fruitdale 6: Elba stayed alive with an elimination bracket win.

Ana Caldwell was 3-for-4 with a homer and six runs batted in and Destinee Tidwell was 3-for-4 with two runs batted in, while Danielle Tidwell was 2-for-4 with two RBI and Mary O’Neal was 2-for-4 with a RBI. A’Lyric Whitfield added a hit and two runs batted in.

Jadyn Caldwell was the winning pitcher, working 3 1/3 innings and giving up just one hit and one unearned run with one strikeout and two walks.

Kinston 4, Sweet Water 0: Lilli Sumblin pitched a one-hit shutout with 14 strikeouts in a complete game performance in Kinston’s opening-round win.

Sumblin also earned two hits on offense, including a solo homer. Brynne Kelley and Bella Lashley both had two hits, including a RBI double each. Cadence Elmore added a run-scoring single.

Millry 15, Elba 0: The Tigers were no-hit by Millry pitcher Scarlett Kirkland in the four-inning game. Kirkland struck out six and walked three.

Aimee Senn, Danielle Tidwell and Si’Nia Smedley were the three Elba players to draw a walk.