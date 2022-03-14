PREP SOFTBALL ROUNDUP: Ashford downs Providence Christian

Ashford scored six runs in the top of the first inning en route to defeating Providence Christian 13-9 on Monday in high school softball.

For Ashford, Trinity McCree homered twice and drove in four runs, Katelynn Money had three hits and an RBI, Carsyn McArdle had three hits and two RBIs, Amiyah Lewis had two hits, one a double, and two RBIs and Ashtyn Sanders drove in two runs with a triple. Savannah Money also had two hits.

Savannah Money pitched four innings and struck out eight and Kadence Carroll pitched three innings with one strikeout.

For Providence, Ella Houston had four hits and four RBIs, Madilyn Walding had two hits and two RBIs and Mary Hannah Driggers had two hits and an RBI.

Maddie Norris pitched five innings and struck out six.

Houston Academy 13, Daleville 1: Alexis Milanowski had a home run, single and three RBIs and Emily Maddox had a home run in two RBIs as the Raiders improved to 19-2.

Tylaya Lingo had a double, triple and drove in a run, Mary Suzan Aman had a double, single and an RBI and Emily Adams had two singles.

Adams pitched the first three innings and struck out eight and Maddox pitched the next two and struck out four.

Opp 9, Andalusia 2: Reese Cauley had two doubles, a single and four RBIs and scattered three hits in the circle with 10 strikeouts in going the distance.

Caroline Courson had a three-run homer, Amaya Womack had a single and double and Madi Wilson had two singles.

Junior Varsity

Providence, Ashford tie: The Eagles and Yellow Jackets played to a 4-4 tie in the five-inning game.

For Providence, Annston Braddy had a double and two RBIs, Mary Beth Arnold had a hit and an RBI and Madison Stevens had a hit and an RBI. Leighton Frazier had two hits.

For Ashford, Summer Spann drove in two runs with a double.

Cottonwood sweeps: Cottonwood defeated Houston County 19-1 and 19-9 to sweep a doubleheader.

In the opener, Emma Reinelt had a double and three RBIs, Emma Sellers doubled and Karlee Lott had two hits. Keagan Cornwall got the win in the circle with two strikeouts.

In the second game, Alyssa Harris had three hits and five RBIs. Abigail Parrish and Lott each had two hits and Sydney Curry drove in three runs.

Kristyle Contreras got the win in the circle.

Opp 2, Andalusia 1: Addison Moseley allowed just one hit and struck out nine for the Bobcats.

Rylie Kate Thrash drove in a run with a single.