PREP SOFTBALL ROUNDUP: Boswell hits, pitches Geneva to win over Brantley at Dothan Diamond Classic

Makaley Boswell had three hits, including a two-run homer and a solo homer, and Emily Lamb added a two-run single to help Geneva to a 5-2 win over Brantley in action Wednesday at the Dothan Diamond Classic.

Boswell also starred in the pitching circle, striking out eight and allowing just four hits and one earned run. Offensively, Madison Johnson added two hits and Emma Griffin had a double for Geneva.

Anna Free had two hits and Campbell Hawthorne had a hit and a RBI for Brantley. Kaylee Navarre had eight strikeouts in the pitching circle.

Houston Academy 4, Geneva 2: Braya Hodges struck out 13 and allowed two hits and two unearned runs over five innings and Jadyn Rausch hit a three-run homer to power HA.

Mary Suzan Aman added two hits for the Raiders.

Emily Lamb had a RBI triple for Geneva.

Houston Academy 4, Ariton 4 (tie): The Raiders and Purple Cats played to a 4-4 tie after five innings.

For HA, Alexis Milanowski and Braya Hodges hit back-to-back homers with Milanowski’s hit a two-run shot. Mary Suzan Aman and Hodges both had two hits. Sara Bourkard added a hit and RBI.

For Ariton, Reagan Tomlin had two hits, Hollis Cherry had a hit and two runs batted in and Kaydee Phillips had a hit and RBI.

Rehobeth 8, Cottonwood 2: McKenlie Jerkins and Shellie Littlefield combined to strike out eight and allow only three hits over five innings, while all eight Rebel runs came on extra-base hits, including homers from Mattox Richards, Jaslyn Andrews and Gracie Alberson.

Jerkins pitched three innings, striking out two and giving up three hits and one earned run. Littlefield pitched two hitless innings and struck out seven batters with one walk.

Offensively, Alberson hit a three-run homer, Richards a two-run homer and Andrews a solo homer. Littlefield added a RBI triple with a RBI and Makayla Peters had a RBI double.

For Cottonwood, Isabella Braswell hit a solo homer and Kaitlynn Gibson had a single and RBI.

Rehobeth 12, Houston County 0: Charlee Chandler pitched a three-inning, one-hit shutout with six strikeouts, while Regan Valenzuela had two hits and two RBI and Mattox Richards had two hits with one RBI to lead Rehobeth.

Madison Williams had a double with two RBI and Claire Kelley had a single and RBI. Chandler drove in two runs and Baleigh Nowlin had one RBI.

Alexia Wise had a single for the Houston County hit.

Slocomb 5, Northside Methodist 4: Gracie Ward was 2-for-3 with and three runs batted in, including a go-ahead RBI double in the fifth inning to give Slocomb the win.

Abigail Goodman added two hits and Emma Hargrave had a single and RBI for Slocomb.

Cieara Baker was the winning pitcher, working three hitless innings in relief with eight strikeouts.

Layna Grooms was 2-for-2 with a RBI for NMA. Tristin Robinson added a RBI on a ground out.

Slocomb 5, Cottonwood 2: Cheyenne Hopper allowed six hits and one earned run over five innings with two strikeouts for Slocomb.

Makenzie Morgan and Gracie Ward both had a RBI double, while Makenzie Eldridge hit a run-scoring single. Chloe Andrews drove in a run on a ground out and Hopper had a RBI sac fly.

For Cottonwood, Meri Grace Miller had two hits, Elizabeth Long had a RBI single and Mischa Ward had a RBI ground out.

Northside Methodist 15, Houston County 0: Marah Stuckey pitched a three-inning, no-hitter with five strikeouts, while Tristin Robinson had a double and RBI and Zee Harris and Riley Andrews both had a hit with two RBI for NMA.

Brantley 10, Pike Road 0: Kayden Dunn had two hits, including a three-run homer, and drove in four runs and both Shonte Barginere and Kaylee Navarre had two hits each with Navarre driving in three runs.

Pike Road 4, Ariton 0: Pike Road defeated Ariton 4-0 in another Dothan Diamond Classic game on Wednesday. No details were available.

Regular Season

Enterprise 17, Jeff Davis 2: Enterprise clinched the Class 7A, Area 3 regular-season title, routing Jeff Davis on Wednesday.

Georgia Lessman was 4-for-4 with a two-run double, Macy Robinette was 2-for-4, including a triple, with three RBI and Savannah Mitten had a three-run triple and a RBI sacrifice fly. Ane Blevins and Skylar Frey both had two hits with one RBI with Blevins earning a double. Taylor Danford and Emma Faulk both had a hit with two RBI and Gracyn Snell had a hit and RBI.

Blevins was the winning pitcher, working all four innings and allowing only three hits, while striking out three. Both runs were unearned.

Late Tuesday

Charles Henderson 6, Andalusia 5: Madison Allen scored on an error with one out in the seventh for the game-winning run for Charles Henderson in a Class 5A, Area 4 game.

Madison Stewart was 2-for-3 with a homer and four runs batted in and Hannah Sparrow had two hits to lead CHHS. Molly Garrett had a double and RBI.

Sparrow was the winning pitcher, striking out seven and scattering eight hits and allowing two earned runs.