PREP SOFTBALL ROUNDUP: Brantley defeats HA

Brantley defeated Houston Academy 4-2 on Monday in high school varsity softball.
Kaylee Navarre got the win in circle with nine strikeouts and she also hit a solo home run.
Campbell Hawthorne, Anna Parker Little and Alex Grimes each had a hit.
Cottonwood 17, Daleville 11: Meri Grace Miller had five hits for the Bears.
Kaitlynn Gibson had two doubles and a single, along with getting the win in the circle.
Chloe Lee had two doubles and Liz Long added a double and single for the Bears.
Geneva wins tourney: At the softball Gulf Coast Classic this past weekend in Panama City Beach, Fla., Geneva won all four games to win the championship.
Geneva won 3-0 over Jay (Fla.), 4-1 over Holmes County (Fla.), 9-6 over South Sumpter (Fla.) and took a 11-7 final victory over Northview (Fla.)
Emma Griffin and Makaley Boswell each homered in the four games. Madison Johnson had a total of eight RBIs and Boswell had three.
Johnson had four hits against Northview. Boswell had eight hits in the tournament.
Ally Henderson totaled out with four walks and two RBIs. Emily Lamb with two hits and two RBIs against South Sumpter.