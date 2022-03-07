PREP SOFTBALL ROUNDUP: Brantley defeats HA

Brantley defeated Houston Academy 4-2 on Monday in high school varsity softball.

Kaylee Navarre got the win in circle with nine strikeouts and she also hit a solo home run.

Campbell Hawthorne, Anna Parker Little and Alex Grimes each had a hit.

Cottonwood 17, Daleville 11: Meri Grace Miller had five hits for the Bears.

Kaitlynn Gibson had two doubles and a single, along with getting the win in the circle.

Chloe Lee had two doubles and Liz Long added a double and single for the Bears.

Geneva wins tourney: At the softball Gulf Coast Classic this past weekend in Panama City Beach, Fla., Geneva won all four games to win the championship.

Geneva won 3-0 over Jay (Fla.), 4-1 over Holmes County (Fla.), 9-6 over South Sumpter (Fla.) and took a 11-7 final victory over Northview (Fla.)

Emma Griffin and Makaley Boswell each homered in the four games. Madison Johnson had a total of eight RBIs and Boswell had three.

Johnson had four hits against Northview. Boswell had eight hits in the tournament.