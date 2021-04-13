Prep Softball Roundup: Caylee Johnson pitching, hitting powers Samson win over McKenzie

Lakeside School 6-14, Macon East 4-4: The Chiefs swept a doubleheader over Macon East, winning 6-4 and 14-4.

In the opener, Lakeside scored three runs in the bottom of the sixth to break a 3-3 tie and held on for a 6-4 win.

Laura Beth Horne had two hits, one a double, with two runs batted in and Zoe Andrews and Eliza Eriksen both had a RBI. Hannah Buchan was the winning pitcher, scattering seven hits in seven innings and striking out two.

In game two, Carlee Davis had two hits, including a home run, and drove in four runs and Buchan had three hits. Jenny Weston had a triple and a double and three RBI, including a game-ending two-run double. Eriksen and Andrews both had two hits and two RBI with Eriksen hitting a homer. Laura Beth Horne had a double and RBI and Graylin Pomeroy had a single and RBI.

Jayden Green was the winning pitcher, allowing four runs, two earned, and five hits over six innings.

Abbeville Christian 2, Lowndes Academy 1: Gabbie Causey struck out 11 and allowed three hits and a run over six innings for ACA.

Anna Grace Blalock had two hits and a RBI and Paige Welch had a triple.