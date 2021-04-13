Prep Softball Roundup: Caylee Johnson pitching, hitting powers Samson win over McKenzie

Caylee Johnson threw a four-inning no-hitter with seven strikeouts and one walk and also went 4-for-4 with a home run to pace Samson to a 16-0 win over McKenzie in regular season high school softball action Tuesday.
Makayla Phillips was 3-for-3 with a double and Alli Godwin 3-for-4 with a home run and a double.
Kinston 17, Florala 1: Kinston won the Class 1A, Area 2 contest over Florala.
Lyla Bruce was 2-for-3 with three runs batted in, Sara Beth Long 2-for-4 with two RBI and Macie Smith and Cadence Elmore both had a hit with two RBI.
Maci Smith struck out two over an inning in the circle, Anna Beth Flowers struck out one in an inning and Lili Sumblin had three strikeouts in one inning. Smith and Sumblin gave up a hit each and Sumblin gave up the lone run.
Opp 8, New Brockton 0: Caroline Courson pitched a seven-inning, three-hit shutout with five strikeouts as Opp (26-9-1, 5-0) clinched the Class 3A, Area 4 title.
Braya Hodges was 2-for-3 with a RBI and Emily Mitchell was 2-for-3 with a double. Reese Cauley was 1-for-4 with a RBI.
Opelika 3, Eufaula 1: The Tigers fell in a Class 6A, Area 4 contest, earning just two hits.
Carley Clark had a solo homer and Sydney Wiggins a single for the hits.
Lakeside School 6-14, Macon East 4-4: The Chiefs swept a doubleheader over Macon East, winning 6-4 and 14-4.
In the opener, Lakeside scored three runs in the bottom of the sixth to break a 3-3 tie and held on for a 6-4 win.
Laura Beth Horne had two hits, one a double, with two runs batted in and Zoe Andrews and Eliza Eriksen both had a RBI. Hannah Buchan was the winning pitcher, scattering seven hits in seven innings and striking out two.
In game two, Carlee Davis had two hits, including a home run, and drove in four runs and Buchan had three hits. Jenny Weston had a triple and a double and three RBI, including a game-ending two-run double. Eriksen and Andrews both had two hits and two RBI with Eriksen hitting a homer. Laura Beth Horne had a double and RBI and Graylin Pomeroy had a single and RBI.
Jayden Green was the winning pitcher, allowing four runs, two earned, and five hits over six innings.
Abbeville Christian 2, Lowndes Academy 1: Gabbie Causey struck out 11 and allowed three hits and a run over six innings for ACA.
Anna Grace Blalock had two hits and a RBI and Paige Welch had a triple.
Wiregrass Kings 18, Emmanuel Christian 3: Hannah Phillips had three hits, including two doubles, and drove in eight runs in the Kings’ victory.
Ellie Alford had two singles and three runs batted in, Caroline Davenport a single and three runs batted in and Olivia Hobson and Mattie Alice Hobson had a single and RBI each. Natalie Toub drove in two runs.
Katie Butler led Emmanuel Christian with three hits, on a double, and two runs batted in.
Pike Liberal Arts 9, Edgewood Academy 0: Ally Rushing pitched a seven-inning, five-hit shutout with six strikeouts in the AISA top-ranked Patriots win.
Emily Bryan, Amity White and Morgan Bundy had two hits each with Bryan driving in three runs, White two and Bundy one. Ally and Grace Rushing both added a single and RBI.
Junior Varsity
Abbeville Christian 8, Lowndes Academy 4: Paige Welch had two hits with a triple and two RBI and Brianna Jones had a single with two RBI to lead ACA. Hope Kennedy added a double and RBI.
Anna Grace Blalock struck out five over three innings.