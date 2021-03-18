Prep Softball Roundup: Conner, Boswell pitching powers Geneva shutout win over Straughn

Katlyn Conner and Makaley Boswell combined on a five-inning, two-hit shutout with 10 strikeouts to lead Geneva in an 11-0 Class 4A, Area 2 win over Straughn Thursday afternoon.

Conner worked four innings and struck out eight and allowed both hits.

Bowell pitched the final inning, retiring the side in order and striking out two.

Offensively, Ally Henderson and Abbie Sullivan had three hits each with Sullivan earning a double. Henderson drove in two runs and Sullivan one. Pazley Lamb and Emma Griffin had two hits each with Lamb earning a double and RBI. Shelby Hammock had a single and drove in two runs. Ella Dale also had a RBI.

For Straughn, Kyleigh Jackson had a double and Taylor Adams a single.

Rehobeth 9, Dale County 7: Rehobeth surged to a 9-0 lead in the first two innings, but had to hold off Dale County for the win.

The Rebels scored three in the first and six in the second before Dale County scored two in the bottom of the second, three in the fourth and one each in the fifth and sixth.