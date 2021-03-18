Prep Softball Roundup: Conner, Boswell pitching powers Geneva shutout win over Straughn

Katlyn Conner and Makaley Boswell combined on a five-inning, two-hit shutout with 10 strikeouts to lead Geneva in an 11-0 Class 4A, Area 2 win over Straughn Thursday afternoon.
Conner worked four innings and struck out eight and allowed both hits.
Bowell pitched the final inning, retiring the side in order and striking out two.
Offensively, Ally Henderson and Abbie Sullivan had three hits each with Sullivan earning a double. Henderson drove in two runs and Sullivan one. Pazley Lamb and Emma Griffin had two hits each with Lamb earning a double and RBI. Shelby Hammock had a single and drove in two runs. Ella Dale also had a RBI.
For Straughn, Kyleigh Jackson had a double and Taylor Adams a single.
Rehobeth 9, Dale County 7: Rehobeth surged to a 9-0 lead in the first two innings, but had to hold off Dale County for the win.
The Rebels scored three in the first and six in the second before Dale County scored two in the bottom of the second, three in the fourth and one each in the fifth and sixth.
Jaci Parker hit a three-run homer and added a RBI during an error and Gracie Alberson had a three-run double for Rehobeth. Jenna Hixson had two hits, one a double, and Regan Valenzuela had two singles with one RBI.
For Dale County, Ainyah Stokes had two hits, one a triple, with two runs batted in, while Gracie Suggs, Elly Castle and Jaci Hagler all had two hits with one RBI.
Shelbie Littlefield was the winning pitcher after pitching 4 2/3 innings. Claire Watson, who entered in the fifth inning with two on for Dale County in a three-run game, picked up a save. She pitched 2 1/3 innings and gave up one unearned run off two hits and struck out two.
Eufaula 8, Charles Henderson 5: Carly Puckett had three hits, including two doubles, and drove in three runs and Emily Trammell hit a three-run homer to pace Eufaula.
Maddie Dowling earned a triple and RBI and Maddie Dowling a single and RBI.
Puckett was the winning pitcher, scattering seven hits on five runs, though just one run was earned. She struck out five.
McKenzie Cain had two hits for Charles Henderson, including a double, and Dakota Berry had a single with two RBI. Ashlyn Shaver and Molly Garrett both had a triple and Madison Stewart had a double.
Providence Christian 18, Daleville 3: Mary Hannah Driggers was 4-for-4 and Maddie Norris and Eliza Shipman both hit homers to power Providence Christian in a Class 3A, Area 3 win.
Norris, who had two hits and four runs batted in during the game, belted a three-run homer and Shipman hit a two-run shot. Norris also had a RBI double.
Ella Houston delivered three run-scoring singles in the game, Kaitlyn Russ had a RBI triple and Madilyn Walding had a run-scoring single plus a bases-loaded walk for a RBI. Camille Palmer had a run-scoring double.
Emma Grace Holley, Driggers and Paige Stickler all had a RBI single. Madison Stevens had a RBI off a bases-loaded walk.
Norris and Houston both pitched two innings. Norris started and allowed just one hit and struck out two. Houston allowed three runs, only one earned, and two hits, while striking out three.
Wicksburg 15, Kinston 6: Morgan Roden had a triple and a home run and drove in five runs and Ashton White and Tori Hobbs also homered for Wicksburg in the win.
White, Megan Cochran, Hobbs and Kelsey Ellenburg all had two hits with White and Cochran driving in three each and Hobbs and Ellenburg one each.
Ellie Cox was the winning pitcher, throwing four innings of relief and striking out six and allowing three runs, two earned, and four hits.
G.W. Long 10, Zion Chapel 0: Makayla Phillips pitched a two-hit shutout with six strikeouts and added two hits on offense with a double and two runs batted in to lead Long’s Class 2A, Area 3 win.
Makenna Long was 4-for-5 with a double and four runs batted in.
Junior varsity
G.W. Long 3, Zion Chapel 0: Aubreigh Haynes pitched a no-hitter to lead the G.W. Long win.
Kaylie Joseph had a double and Maggie Thomas a single and RBI on offense.
Wicksburg 11, Kinston 1: Chloe Joyner a homer and a home run with four runs batted in to lead Wicksburg’s win.
Abbie Ellenburg had two hits, one a double, and one RBI and Addyson Kelley and Lana Carpenter both had a hit with two RBI. Bella Sellers and Alaina Deal had a hit and RBI each with Sellers’ hit a double.