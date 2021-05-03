Prep softball roundup: Cottonwood, Geneva County open with tourney wins

Cottonwood and Geneva County opened the Class 2A, Area 2 Tournament in Hartford with opening-round wins Monday afternoon.

Cottonwood earned an 8-4 win over Houston County and Geneva County defeated Abbeville 22-1. The Bears and Bulldogs were playing a winners’ bracket game late Monday. The winner advances to Tuesday’s championship round.

In Cottonwood’s win over Houston County, Katrina Lott was the winning pitcher. She had four strikeouts. Elizabeth Long had three hits, including an inside-the-park homer. Amber Harmon had two hits, including an inside the park homer, and Mischa Ward had a triple.

Class 1A event rained out: The Class 1A, Area 2 softball tournament at Pleasant Home was rained out Monday. The tournament will start on Thursday and conclude on Saturday.