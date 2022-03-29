PREP SOFTBALL ROUNDUP: Cottonwood wins in extra innings

Cottonwood defeated Headland 9-8 in eight innings on Tuesday in softball action.

Meri Grace Miller had four hits, including double, and drove in three runs for the Bears.

Bella Braswell had three hits and an RBI.

Kaitlynn Gibson got the win on the mound. She struck out three. At the plate, Gibson had a double.

Wicksburg 3, Providence Christian 2: Ellie Cox struck out 11 over seven innings and the Panthers scored the winning run in the top of the seventh for the victory.

Wicksburg scored single runs in the third, fourth and seventh innings, while Providence scored two in the third.

Ashton White had two hits, including a double, and drove in two runs. Lana Carpenter had two singles and Kara Cox had a hit and scored two runs.

Mary Hannah Driggers had three hits for the Eagles, which included a double. Ella Houston and Kaitlyn Russ each had an RBI.