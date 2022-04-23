PREP SOFTBALL ROUNDUP: Dale County goes 3-1 at Albertville tourney

Dale County went 3-1 at the Albertville Pre-Area Round Robin at Sand Mountain Park this weekend, losing only to Class 6A No. 7 ranked Fort Payne in its final game.

The Warriors opened with a 16-1 win over Pelham on Friday and beat Sardis 11-5 and Class 5A, No. 7 West Point 10-6 before losing to Fort Payne on Saturday.

In the win over Pelham, the Warriors earned 15 hits. Shayleigh Whitman earned three hits, including two doubles, and drove in four runs. Joanna Marshall also had three hits, including a homer and a double, and drove in three runs. Ella Brooke Barefield, Gracie Suggs, Elly Castle and Jaci Hagler all had two hits with Hagler earning a double. Suggs drove in three runs and Castle and Hagler two runs each. Ainyah Stokes added a hit and two RBI.

Against Sardis, the Warriors had nine hits with Marshall, Castle, Suggs and Stokes all with two each. Suggs, who had a homer and a triple, had three RBI each. Castle added a solo homer.

Versus West Point, the Warriors had 15 hits with Castle earning three, including two doubles, and driving in five runs. Marshall also had three hits, one a double. Stokes had two doubles and two RBI. Barefield, Suggs and Whitman added two hits each with Whitman earning a double.

Against Fort Payne, Barefield had two hits, Castle had a single and RBI and Suggs had a double.

Whitman pitched in all four games, picking up the wins in three victories. She struck out 12, while scattering 20 hits over 17 innings.

Wicksburg plays tough in four games: Though it went 0-3-1 at the Albertville Pre-Area Round Robin at Sand Mountain Park, the Wicksburg Panthers played some top teams tough over the weekend.

All three losses were by one run, including one to Class 5A No. 4 White Plains (1-0). They also lost 6-5 to both traditional Class 2A state contender Sand Rock and to Cedar Bluff. They tied Geraldine 5-5.

In the tie to Geraldine, Kelsey Ellenburg was 3-for-3 with four runs batted in and Lana Carpenter was 2-for-3. Versus Sand Rock, Carpenter and Ashton White had two hits each with White delivering a three-run double.

Versus Cedar Bluff, Megan Cochran had two hits, one a double, and drove in two runs, while Kara Cox, Kelsey Ellenburg and White all had two singles each.

Against White Plains, Cochran allowed just three hits and struck out eight with one walk while facing 19 batters. The only run was unearned. Cox and Cochran had the lone Panther hits.

Late Friday

Abbeville Christian 5, Lakeside School 2: Abbeville Christian scored four runs in the first and maintained control in the win.

Caroline Armstrong had two hits and drove in a run and Cassie Willis had a triple with two RBI. Hannah Kennedy had a single and RBI.

Three ACA pitchers worked with Gabbie Causey picking up the win. She pitched three innings, striking out four and allowing one hit. Emmaline Hartzog struck out over two innings, allowing just one hit, and Paige Welch struck out five in two innings, while giving up four hits and two runs.

Makenzie Eriksen and Jayden Green had two hits each for Lakeside and Carlee Davis hit a two-run homer.