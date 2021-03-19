Prep softball roundup: Dothan defeats previously unbeaten G.W. Long

Landrie Wiggins delivered a run-scoring double in the bottom of the seventh to help Dothan defeat previously undefeated and Class 2A No. 3 ranked G.W. Long 2-1 Friday night at the Addyson Martin Memorial Tournament in Geneva.
Playing under international tiebreaking rules, Nicole Turner was placed on second to open the Dothan seventh. Andrea Harris singled on a bunt and Turner moved to third. Wiggins then delivered her double to center to score Turner for a walk-off win for Dothan.
Wiggins, who had two hits, also delivered a run-scoring single in the fifth to tie the game at 1-1.
Harris also had two hits for Dothan.
Emmaline Hughes had two hits, one a double, to lead G.W. Long. Maleah Long had a RBI ground out to score Makenna Long.
Turner was the winning pitcher, striking out six and allowing just three hits and one unearned run. Morgan Ferguson went the distance for Long, striking out 11 and scattering seven hits over seven plus innings and allowing two runs. Both pitchers walked just one.
Dothan 6, Andalusia 5: Rayleigh Thagard got the final out to preserve a 6-5 Dothan win.
The Bulldogs pulled to within a run on an Ashlee Findley solo homer. A hit by a pitch put the tying run on base, but Thagard got a ground out to end the game.
Jamilyn Vaughn was the winning pitcher, going 3/13 innings and giving up three earned runs.
Thagard had two hits and two runs batted in and Nicole Turner had a single with two RBI. Landrie Wiggins added a single and RBI.
G.W. Long 4, Andalusia 0: Morgan Ferguson pitched a six-inning perfect game with 10 strikeouts to pace the shutout win.
Makayla Phillips had three hits, including a double, and drove in two runs. Makenna Long had a single with two RBI and Millie Munn had two hits.
Geneva 2, Slocomb 1: Ella Dale’s run-scoring single in the bottom of the sixth scored Rayanna Ausley to give Geneva a 2-1 walk-off win over Slocomb.
Abbie Sullivan and Dale had two hits each to lead Geneva. Makaley Boswell added a RBI single in the fifth.
Kaitlyn Conner and Boswell combined on a three-hitter. Conner, the starter, allowed three hits and the one hit over three innings. Boswell, the winning pitcher, worked three scoreless and hitless innings in relief with one strikeout.
Slocomb’s Cieara Baker scattered eight hits over 5 1/3 innings with just two runs allowed, only one earned. She struck out five.
Maggie Hales had two hits and Gracie Ward had a single for the Slocomb hits.
Geneva 6, Pleasant Home 3: Pazley Lamb hit a three-run homer and Makayla Boswell followed with a solo shot to spark a four-run fourth that helped the Panthers overcome a 3-2 deficit.
Lamb, Emma Griffin and Za’Liyah Kemmerlin all had two hits with Lamb earning a double to go with homer. Kemmerlin also had a double. Shelby Hammock had a single and RBI.
Lamb was the winning pitcher. She worked three innings and allowed three runs, only two earned, and five hits, while striking out two. Boswell picked up a save, working two hitless and scoreless innings with three strikeouts.
Charles Henderson 12, Providence Christian 7: Charles Henderson built a 12-1 lead in taking the win.
Madison Stewart was 3-for-4 with a double, triple and one RBI and Mckenzie Cain had a triple with two RBI. Stella Gilbreath, Ashlyn Shaver and Molly Garrett all had two hits each with Garrett earning a triple and a RBI. Gilbreath had a double among her hits. Madison Allen and Dakota Berry both added a double with Allen driving in two runs and Berry one.
For Providence, Emma Grace Holley had two hits, one a double, and three runs batted in and Mary Hannah Driggers and Riley Smith both had two hits with one RBI. Maddie Norris added a single and RBI.
Garrett was the winning pitcher, going all five innings and striking out five.
Carroll Spring Fling
New Brockton 7, Kinston 2: Lizzy Everts had two singles and four runs batted in, while Kierstin Sunday had two doubles and a run batted in and Shelby Hobbs had two singles with a RBI for the Gamecocks.
Cadence Elmore had two hits for Kinston. Sydney Smith added a double and Faith Peters and Abigail Smith both had a hit and RBI.
Mckenlie Jerkins struck out six and gave up just two runs and six hits for the pitching win.
New Brockton 16, Daleville 0: Mckenlie Jerkins pitched a three-inning, one-hit shutout with three strikeouts and Bailey Blackmon had three hits, including a homer, and drove in three runs.
Harley Chinn had two hits and two RBI and Jordyn Thornton and Jerkins both had two hits with one RBI. Thornton had a double among her hits. Gracie Bradshaw and Shelby Hobbs both had a single with two RBI and Madison Meeks had a single and RBI.
Opp 13, Geneva County 0: Caroline Courson struck out 10 and allowed only one in a five-inning shutout.
McKinley Hill was 3-for-4 with a double, Reese Cauley 2-for-2 with a double and two RBI and Haylei Henegan had a single with two RBI.
Opp 14, Carroll 0: Reese Cauley struck out eight and allowed only one hit in a five-inning shutout.
Elizabeth Kyser, McKinley Hill and Emily Mitchell were all 2-for-2 with Kyser driving in three runs and Mitchell two. Mitchell had a double among her hits.
Macon East Tournament
Pike Liberal Arts 3, Glenwood 1: The Patriots scored three in the first and made it hold up in a win over Glenwood.
Dannah Dawson and Emily Brown both had a run-scoring single in the first and Morgan Bundy had a RBI ground out.
Dawson struck out nine and gave up one just one run and seven hits in pitching all five innings.
Late Thursday
Ashford 7, Headland 0: Savannah Money struck out 14 and pitched a seven-inning, two-hit shutout and earned two doubles and two runs batted in in Ashford’s Class 4A, Area 2 win.
Barrett Lawrence had four hits and drove in a run and Katelynn Money, Ashtyn Sanders and Emma Helms all had two hits for Ashford with Money and Sanders driving in a run. One of Sanders’ hits was a triple.
Hannah Phillips and Caylee Quarles had a single each for the two Headland hits.
Opp 12, New Brockton 5: Caroline Courson, Allie Wismer, Emily Mitchell and Reese Cauley combined on 10 hits and four runs batted in Opp’s Class 3A, Area 4 win over new Brockton.
Courson was 3-for-4 with a double and one RBI, Wismer 3-for-4, Mitchell 2-for-4 with three runs batted in and Cauley 2-for-5 for Opp.
Cauley pitched five innings and allowed four earned runs and four hits, while striking out four. Courson pitched the final two innings and a run on two hits, while striking out three.
Wicksburg 15, Kinston 6: For Kinston, Cadence Elmore had three hits with a double and a RBI and Kelsi Cardwell and Maci Smith both had a hit and RBI.
Junior Varsity
Opp 14, New Brockton 0: Opp finished its JV season on a winning note, beating New Brockton 14-0, to finish 8-11-1.
Addison Mosley was 2-for-2 with two RBI and both Jaycee Williams and Braleigh Nall had a single and RBI. Bradleigh Lanier struck out six and pitched a one-hit shutout over four innings.