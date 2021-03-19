Prep softball roundup: Dothan defeats previously unbeaten G.W. Long

Landrie Wiggins delivered a run-scoring double in the bottom of the seventh to help Dothan defeat previously undefeated and Class 2A No. 3 ranked G.W. Long 2-1 Friday night at the Addyson Martin Memorial Tournament in Geneva.

Playing under international tiebreaking rules, Nicole Turner was placed on second to open the Dothan seventh. Andrea Harris singled on a bunt and Turner moved to third. Wiggins then delivered her double to center to score Turner for a walk-off win for Dothan.

Wiggins, who had two hits, also delivered a run-scoring single in the fifth to tie the game at 1-1.

Harris also had two hits for Dothan.

Emmaline Hughes had two hits, one a double, to lead G.W. Long. Maleah Long had a RBI ground out to score Makenna Long.

Turner was the winning pitcher, striking out six and allowing just three hits and one unearned run. Morgan Ferguson went the distance for Long, striking out 11 and scattering seven hits over seven plus innings and allowing two runs. Both pitchers walked just one.

Dothan 6, Andalusia 5: Rayleigh Thagard got the final out to preserve a 6-5 Dothan win.