Prep softball roundup: Dothan downs Ashford

Jaci Parker had two doubles and three RBIs, while Regan Valenzuela singled in a run and Madison Mobray doubled in a run. Shellie Littlefield got the win.

For NMA, Karleigh Mills had two hits, including a home run.

Wicksburg 12, Providence Christian 2: Megan Cochran and Breeley Taylor each had three hits and drove in two runs for the Panthers.

Anslie Ellenburg had a hit and two RBIs, while Ashton White had two hits and an RBI.

Cochran got the win in the circle.

For Providence, Eliza Shipman had a hit, including a double, and drove in a run. Mary Hannah Driggers had four hits.

Eufaula 14, Valley 4: Fantasia Jackson had four hits, including a double and triple, and drove in a run and Carley Clark had three hits, one a triple, and two RBI to lead Eufaula in the Class 6A, Area 4 win.

Sydney Wiggins, Carly Puckett and Jada Woods had two hits each with Woods earning one triple and driving in two runs. Puckett also had two RBI. Shanaya Collins and Maddie Dowling both had a hit and two RBI.

Wiggins was the winning pitcher, striking out four over four innings and allowing six hits and four runs with only two runs earned.