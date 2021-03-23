Prep softball roundup: Dothan downs Ashford

Rayleigh Thagard had two hits, including a grand slam, and Landrie Wiggins had two hits, one a double, and both drove in four runs to lead Dothan over Ashford 18-1 in high school softball action Tuesday night.
Collier Peaden had three hits, including a triple, and drove in two runs for Dothan (19-5). Andrea Harris had three hits, while Natalie Turner had two hits, one a homer, and three RBI. Maddie Anners had two hits and one RBI.
Barrett Lawrence hit a solo homer for Ashford.
Thagard was Dothan’s winning pitcher, working four innings and allowing only one run on three hits with three strikeouts.
Houston Academy 11, Slocomb 1: Alexis Milanowski allowed three hits and one run over seven innings and struck out five, while Emily Maddox and Jaysoni Beachum drove in a combined six runs to power the offense in the Class 3A, Area 3 game.
Maddox hit a three-run homer in the first inning and Beachum had a solo homer plus a two-run double in the game. Ansleigh Smith and Caley Caldwell both had two singles for HA (20-3, 3-0). Mattie Havas, Lizzy Kate Skinner and Tylaya Lingo had a hit each.
For Slocomb, Gracie Ward hit a solo homer and Lacey Goodin and Cieara Baker both had a single.
Rehobeth 17, Northside Methodist 2: Makayla Peters slammed two home runs and drove in seven runs and Maci Cross homered twice and drove in four for the Rebels.
Jaci Parker had two doubles and three RBIs, while Regan Valenzuela singled in a run and Madison Mobray doubled in a run. Shellie Littlefield got the win.
For NMA, Karleigh Mills had two hits, including a home run.
Wicksburg 12, Providence Christian 2: Megan Cochran and Breeley Taylor each had three hits and drove in two runs for the Panthers.
Anslie Ellenburg had a hit and two RBIs, while Ashton White had two hits and an RBI.
Cochran got the win in the circle.
For Providence, Eliza Shipman had a hit, including a double, and drove in a run. Mary Hannah Driggers had four hits.
Eufaula 14, Valley 4: Fantasia Jackson had four hits, including a double and triple, and drove in a run and Carley Clark had three hits, one a triple, and two RBI to lead Eufaula in the Class 6A, Area 4 win.
Sydney Wiggins, Carly Puckett and Jada Woods had two hits each with Woods earning one triple and driving in two runs. Puckett also had two RBI. Shanaya Collins and Maddie Dowling both had a hit and two RBI.
Wiggins was the winning pitcher, striking out four over four innings and allowing six hits and four runs with only two runs earned.
Chambers Academy 7, Lakeside 6: Chambers scored the winning run in the bottom of the eighth.
For Lakeside, Hannah Buchan had three hits and two RBIs. Eliza Eriksen had a two-run homer. Mackenzie Eriksen doubled home a run.
Late Monday
HA JV sweeps: Houston Academy defeated Dothan 7-1 and 8-3 in a doubleheader.
In the opener Emily Maddox had a home run, triple and double. Harmoni Descalzi, Kaylee Heard, Susie Snell and Mallory Magrino each had two hits. Emily Adams was the winning pitcher and Maddox got the save.
In Game 2, Ava Claire Johnson, Magrino and Adams each had two hits, while Snell had one. Heard got the win and Adams the save in the circle.