PREP SOFTBALL ROUNDUP: Dothan offense explodes in win over Jeff Davis

The Dothan softball team scored in every inning and had nine players earn at least one hit in a 16-12 Class 7A, Area 3 win over Jeff Davis Thursday night in Montgomery.

Jada Newman was 3-for-5 with a homer, triple and five runs batted in and Liberty Ebikake had three hits, one a double, and drove in two runs. Ashlynn Sasser and Sara Harris both had two doubles with Sasser driving in two runs and Harris one. Maci Woodham and Laney Calhoun both had one hit with two RBI and Lilly Bright and Maylee Lancaster had a hit and RBI each.

Newman struck out eight and gave up only three hits over seven innings. She allowed 12 runs, but only three were earned as the Wolves committed seven errors on defense.

Rehobeth 8, Dale County 6: Rehobeth built a 7-2 lead and had to hold off Dale County.

Anna Massey led Rehobeth, going 4-for-4 with a homer and two RBI and Madison Williams was 2-for-4 with a homer and two RBI. Mattox Richards was 2-for-3 and Gracie Alberson had a hit and RBI.

Massey was the winning pitcher after working 4 2/3 innings. Charlee Chandler worked the last 2 1/3 innings

Ella Brooke Barfield led Dale County, going 3-for-3 with a three-run homer. Ainyah Stokes, Shayleigh Whitman and Madyson McLain all had two hits with Stokes earning a double among the hits. McLain drove in a run. Gracie Suggs added a single and RBI.

Wicksburg 5, Houston Academy 3: Houston Academy had eight hits – a single by eight different players. Mary Suzan Aman, Emily Maddox and Jaydn Rausch all had a RBI.

Braya Hodges struck out nine over 5 2/3 innings and allowed six hits and five runs. Only one run was earned.

LAMP 7, Charles Henderson 2: The Trojans fell to LAMP, earning just four hits in the loss.

Stella Gilbreath had a double and RBI and Madison Allen also had a double. Heather Maxwell drove in a run.

Ezekiel Academy 5, Pike Liberal Arts 0: At the Hooper Academy Tournament, the Patriots were no-hit in a four inning loss. Bella Mauldin struck out four in 3 1/3 innings of pitching

Hooper Academy 5, Pike Liberal Arts 0: At the Hooper Academy Tournament, the Patriots managed one hit by Allie Booth. Ally Rushing struck out two over five innings.