Prep softball roundup: Dothan outlasts Smiths Station

Dothan scored seven times in the sixth inning en route to a 12-11 win over Smiths Station on Friday night.

Natalie Turner had a grand slam in the game and Collier Peaden had a triple, double and single with an RBI. Jabby Terrell had a hit and two RBIs. Andrea Harris had a hit and an RBI.

Maddie Anners and Nicole Turner each had two hits.

Houston Academy 5, Leroy 0: In the Elba Tune-Up Tournament, Mattie Havas had two home runs and three RBIs and Alexis Milanowski also homered and got the win in the circle.

Houston Academy 7, Pleasant Home 4: Alexis Milanowski had a triple and a single with an RBI, Lizzy Kate Skinner had two hits and an RBI and Ansleigh Smith tripled during the win.

Emily Adams got the win in the circle.

Geneva 9, Enterprise 8: The Panthers led 9-4 after four innings and held off a late Enterprise rally for the win.

Rayanna Ausley had a two-run homer. Ally Henderson and Za’Liyah Kemmerlin each had two hits and two RBIs. Makaley Boswell had a double and triple, while Madison Johnson and Kaitlyn Caraway each drove in a run. Erin Curry added two hits.