Prep Softball Roundup: Dothan rallies late to beat Rehobeth

Dothan 8, Rehobeth 7: Dothan scored two runs in the top of the seventh, both with two outs, to rally past Rehobeth 8-7 in high school softball action Tuesday in Rehobeth.

The host Rebels, behind a five-run fourth and a two-run fifth, lead 7-6 going to the seventh.

Andrea Harris opened the Dothan seventh with a bunt single, but two fly outs followed and the Wolves were down to their last out. However, Nicole Turner kept DHS alive with a run-scoring double to tie it. Jabby Terrell then laid down a bunt and the throw to first was wild, allowing Turner to score the go-ahead run.

Rehobeth got the tying runner on base to start the bottom of the seventh on a hit by a pitch, but Turner, the Wolves’ pitcher, got a double play to wipe the runner out and got a ground ball out to end the game.

Collier Peaden and Harris both had three hits for Dothan with Peaden hitting a two-run homer. Turner and Maddie Anners both had two hits with Turner driving in two runs. Both Natalie and Nicole Turner had a double.

Rehobeth was led by Jaci Parker, who had a double and a triple, and by Shellie Littlefield, who had two hits, including a two-run single. Madison Williams added a two-run homer