Prep Softball Roundup: Dothan rallies late to beat Rehobeth

Dothan 8, Rehobeth 7: Dothan scored two runs in the top of the seventh, both with two outs, to rally past Rehobeth 8-7 in high school softball action Tuesday in Rehobeth.
The host Rebels, behind a five-run fourth and a two-run fifth, lead 7-6 going to the seventh.
Andrea Harris opened the Dothan seventh with a bunt single, but two fly outs followed and the Wolves were down to their last out. However, Nicole Turner kept DHS alive with a run-scoring double to tie it. Jabby Terrell then laid down a bunt and the throw to first was wild, allowing Turner to score the go-ahead run.
Rehobeth got the tying runner on base to start the bottom of the seventh on a hit by a pitch, but Turner, the Wolves’ pitcher, got a double play to wipe the runner out and got a ground ball out to end the game.
Collier Peaden and Harris both had three hits for Dothan with Peaden hitting a two-run homer. Turner and Maddie Anners both had two hits with Turner driving in two runs. Both Natalie and Nicole Turner had a double.
Rehobeth was led by Jaci Parker, who had a double and a triple, and by Shellie Littlefield, who had two hits, including a two-run single. Madison Williams added a two-run homer
G.W. Long 8, Wicksburg 1: Morgan Ferguson struck out 13 and allowed only four hits in the circle and added two singles with three runs batted in at the plate to lead Class 2A No. 3 G.W. Long over Class 3A No. 7 Wicksburg 8-1.
Makayla Phillips and Makenna Long both had a single with one RBI each and Maleah Long had a double.
Megan Cochran had two of the four Wicksburg hit, including a solo homer to account for the only Panther run. Cochran and Kylie Barnes both had a double.
Enterprise 12, Charles Henderson 4: Taylor Danford was 3-for-3 with three runs batted in and four players had two hits each to lead Enterprise’s win.
Georgia Lessman, Kinley Hutto, Skylar Frey and Ella Little had two hits with Hutto driving in three runs and Lessman one. Kyleigh Coin had a double and drove in three runs during the game. Macy Robinette also had a RBI.
For CHHS, Heather Maxwell and Madison Allen had three hits each with Allen two doubles and a RBI. Madison Stewart two hits and Stella Gilbreath hit a three-run homer.
Opp 10, Luverne 0: Braya Hodges was 3-for-4 with two doubles and four runs batted in to lead Class 3A No. 6 Opp’s shutout win.
Amaya Womack was also 3-for-4 and McKinley Hill had a hit and RBI.
Caroline Courson pitched four shutout innings, allowing six hits and striking out three. Hodges pitched the final two innings, striking out five of seven batters she faced and not allowing a hit or run.
Dale County 12, Ariton 7: Ainyah Stokes had three hits, including two doubles, and drove in five runs, while Emily Castle and Shayleigh Whitman both belted two-run homers in a 19-hit Warrior attack.
Shelby Allen and Elly Castle also had three hits each. Jaci Hagler had two hits, including a RBI single. Emily Castle added a double to go with her home. Sarina Elder and Natalie Warrington both added a hit and RBI.
For Ariton, Caroline Hughes had two hits with one RBI, Kaydee Phillips had a two-run homer and Molly Kate Simmons had a single with two RBI. Mattie Grace Heath added a hit and RBI.
Slocomb 9, Zion Chapel 0: Rayleigh Cotton struck out 15 and pitched a three-hit shutout over seven innings in Slocomb’s win.
Lacey Goodin was 3-for-5 with two doubles and three runs batted in, Grace Hodgens had two doubles with one RBI and Carlee Jowers had two singles.
Ayrika Caldwell struck out 11 and allowed only one run on three hits over five innings to help Elba to the win.
Alyric Whitfield and Jaylyn Baker had two hits each with both earning one double and two RBI. Jayla Gray and Danaejah Flowers both had a hit with two RBI with Flowers hitting a homer. Aimee Senn, Caldwell and Hailee Layton had a hit and RBI each.
Maci Strickland had a triple to highlight Geneva County’s offense.
AISA Playoffs
Lakeside School 9, Hooper Academy 8: Lakeside School scored a run in the top of the seventh to forge ahead and held on for a 9-8 win to take the best-of-three series two games to one.
With one out in the seventh, Peyton Grubbs was hit a pitch. Following a strikeout, Carlee Davis singled to put runners at first and second. Jayden Green then doubled home Grubbs for the go-ahead run.
Hannah Buchan belted two home runs, including a grand slam homer, and drove in six runs and Davis was 4-for-5 with a homer and two RBI for Lakeside. Green earned three hits, including her RBI double, and Zoe Andrews added two hits.
Buchan was the winning pitcher in relief, allowing just one unearned run and three hits over 5 2/3 innings. She struck out two.