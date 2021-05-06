Prep Softball Roundup: Dothan rallies past Enterprise; advances to area tourney finals

Dothan scored six runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to rally past Enterprise 6-3 in the semifinals of the Class 7A, Area 3 softball tournament on Thursday night.
Dothan advanced to the area tournament championship game and earned a spot to next week’s regional in Tuscaloosa. Enterprise plays Prattville for a spot in the finals and a regional spot.
With the game tied at 3-3, Collier Peaden singled in the go-ahead run for the Wolves.
The Wildcats scored their three runs in the top of the sixth.
For the game, Andrea Harris had two hits, one being a triple, and two RBIs, Natalie Turner had a solo homer, Maddie Anners had three hits, including a triple, and drove in a run.
Jewels Gonzales had an RBI and Rayleigh Thagard collected two hits.
Nicole Turner was the winning pitcher. She gave up eight hits over seven innings and struck out three.
For Enterprise, Kyleigh Coin had two hits, including a three-run homer, to account for the Wildcats’ runs. Georgia Lessman and Taylor Danford each had two hits.
Dothan 5, Jeff Davis 1: Rayleigh Thagard scattered five hits and struck out six in going the distance for Dothan during the win in the tourney opener.
Thagard also doubled in a run. Jewels Gonzales had a triple, double and an RBI, Natalie Turner drove in two with a hit and Jabby Terrell had a hit and an RBI. Andrea Harris had two hits, including a triple.
In other games, Enterprise defeated Prattville 7-2 and Prattville eliminated Jeff Davis with a 13-0 win.
Class 4A, Area 2
Geneva wins area: The Panthers defeated Ashford in the area tournament championship game 5-0 as Pazley Lamb and Katlyn Conner combined for a shutout.
Emily Lamb drove in a run with a double and Shelby Hammock had two hits for the Panthers. Madison Johnson had the only other hit for Geneva, which scored single runs in the first, second and fourth innings before plating the final two in the fifth.
Ashford collected seven hits but could never get on the scoreboard.
Raeleigh Jordan had three hits, while Kennedy Thorpe, Emma Helms, Katelynn Money and Amiyah Lewis each had one hit.
Both teams advance to the South Regional Tournament in Gulf Shores next week.
Ashford 3, Dale County 2 (9 innings): RaeLeigh Jordan doubled in the game-winning run in the bottom of the ninth inning to send Ashford into the tourney championship game against Geneva.
Jordan had three hits, including two doubles, in the game. Emma Helms and Barrett Lawrence each drove in a run with a hit. Lexi Glover had two hits, including a double. Katelynn Money also collected two hits.
Geneva 3, Ashford 2: The Panthers pushed across two runs in the top of the seventh inning to win it.
Makaley Boswell had two hits, including a triple, and an RBI. Pazley Lamb had two hits.
For Ashford, Barrett Lawrence had three hits, including a home run, with two RBIs. Aubreigh Carter doubled.
Dale County 22, Straughn 0: Ella Brooke Barfield had two hits, including a home run, and drove in four runs for the Warriors.
Gracie Suggs had two hits, including a double, and had three RBIs and Emily Castle had three hits and drove in two runs. Sarina Elder had two hits and four RBIs, Elly Castle had two hits and two RBIs and Jaci Hagler drove in three runs with a hit. Shelby Allen had three hits and Ainyah Stokes had a hit and an RBI.
Ashford 15, Straughn 0: The Yellow Jackets scored 11 times in the fourth inning after leading 4-0.
Barrett Lawrence had three hits and four RBIs, Lexie Glover had a two-run homer and Katelynn Money doubled home three runs. Amiyah Lewis had two RBIs on a hit.
Savannah Money struck out 10 and allowed just one hit in four innings of work.
Geneva 3, Dale County 2: The Panthers scored three times in the opening inning and made it hold up.
Shelby Hammock had two hits, including a double, with two RBIs. Emma Griffin doubled home a run.
Makaley Boswell allowed just three hits.
Gracie Suggs doubled in a run for Dale County.
Class 3A, Area 4
Opp wins title: The Bobcats defeated New Brockton in the tournament title game, 9-5, and tied the school record for wins in a season with 36.
Braya Hodges went 3-for-3 with three RBIs, Emily Mitchell had three hits and an RBI and Amaya Womack had a double, triple and RBI for Opp.
Caroline Courson allowed seven hits and struck out five in three innings, Reese Cauley allowed one hit and had three strikeouts in two innings and Hodges allowed one hit and struck out five in two innings.
Both Opp (36-9-1) and New Brockton advance to the South Regional Tournament in Gulf Shores next week.
Opp 11, New Brockton 0: Braya Hodges pitched a one-hitter with 14 strikeouts.
Anna Beth Kendrick had two hits, including a double, and drove in two. Vanessa Stoudemire tripled in a run. Allie Wismer doubled in two runs and McKinley Hill had two hits and an RBI.
New Brockton 13, Pike County 1: Lizzy Everts had three hits and drove in four runs for the Gamecocks.
Bailey Blackmon and Madison Meeks each had two RBIs, while Kennedy Hussey and McKenlie Jerkins each drove in one run.
Jerkins got the win in the circle. She struck out six.
New Brockton 13, Pike County 3: The Gamecocks led 8-0 after two innings.
Lizzy Everts had three hits, including a triple, and drove in three runs. Jordyn Thornton had four hits, one being a double, and two RBIs. Baily Blackmon and McKenlie Jerkins each had two hits with an RBI.
For Pike County, Kylan Wilkerson had three hits, including a home run, and three RBIs.
Opp 15, Goshen 0: Reese Cauley pitched a three-inning no-hitter and struck out nine of the 11 batters she faced in the tournament opener.
Emily Mitchell was 2-for-3 with three RBI and McKinley hill was 2-for-2. Braya Hodges and Caroline Courson both had a single and RBI.
Class 2A, Area 3
G.W. Long wins area: G.W. Long won the Class 2A, Area 3 title, taking an 8-1 win the championship over Ariton.
In the championship game, Morgan Ferguson struck out 16 and allowed only two hits and also starred at the plate, going 3-for-4 with a double and five runs batted in.
Maleah Long had two doubles and two RBI. Ally Whitehead and Emmaline Hughes both had two singles and Makenna Long added a double.
Mattie Grace Heath and Molly Kate Simmons had a single each for Ariton.
G.W. Long and Ariton advance to regional tournament in Gulf Shores
G.W. Long 10, Ariton 0: Morgan Ferguson pitched a four-hit shutout with eight strikeouts and all nine players at least one hit for the Rebels in the semifinal win.
Ally Whitehead hit a solo homer and a triple, Millie Munn hit a two-run homer and Makenna Long and Makayla Phillips both had a double in the 11-hit Rebel attack.
Reagan Tomlin had two of the Ariton hits with Mattie Grace Heath and Caroline Hughes earning the other.
Ariton 7, Zion Chapel 3: Paige Logan struck out five and allowed only three hits as Ariton won an elimination game to reach the finals.
Caroline Hughes had two doubles and Mattie Grace Heath had two singles.
Class 6A, Area 3
Eufaula 13, Opelika 0: Carly Puckett threw a no-hitter and struck out seven for the Tigers, who advanced to Friday’s championship round.
Puckett also had three hits and two RBIs. Sydney Wiggins had two hits and an RBI and Carley Clark had three hits, including a double.
Sydney Wiggins had two hits and an RBI and Catherine Nolin and Jada Woods each had a hit and an RBI.
Eufaula 11, Valley 1: The Tigers led 10-1 after two innings.
Maddie Dowling had three hits and two RBIs, while Carly Puckett and Fantasia Jackson each had two hits and two RBIs. Carley Clark had three hits and Jada Woods had two hits and an RBI.
Puckett pitched a three-hitter with eight strikeouts.