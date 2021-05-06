Prep Softball Roundup: Dothan rallies past Enterprise; advances to area tourney finals

Dothan scored six runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to rally past Enterprise 6-3 in the semifinals of the Class 7A, Area 3 softball tournament on Thursday night.

Dothan advanced to the area tournament championship game and earned a spot to next week’s regional in Tuscaloosa. Enterprise plays Prattville for a spot in the finals and a regional spot.

With the game tied at 3-3, Collier Peaden singled in the go-ahead run for the Wolves.

The Wildcats scored their three runs in the top of the sixth.

For the game, Andrea Harris had two hits, one being a triple, and two RBIs, Natalie Turner had a solo homer, Maddie Anners had three hits, including a triple, and drove in a run.

Jewels Gonzales had an RBI and Rayleigh Thagard collected two hits.

Nicole Turner was the winning pitcher. She gave up eight hits over seven innings and struck out three.

For Enterprise, Kyleigh Coin had two hits, including a three-run homer, to account for the Wildcats’ runs. Georgia Lessman and Taylor Danford each had two hits.