Prep softball roundup: Dothan rallies past James Clemens

Dothan rallied for three runs in the seventh inning to get a 7-6 win over James Clemens in high school softball on Saturday.

Nicole Turner had three hits, including a triple and double, and drove in three runs for Dothan.

Rayleigh Thagard had two hits and two RBIs. Natalie Turner had two hits and an RBI.

Thagard pitched six innings, allowing seven hits with two strikeouts. Nicole Turner pitched one inning and didn’t allow a hit.

Satsuma 2, Dothan 1: Rayleigh Thagard had a home run in the sixth inning for the lone Dothan run.

Natalie Turner and Landrie Wiggins had the two other hits in the game for the Wolves.

Springville 4, Rehobeth 1: Jaci Parker homered in the second inning for what would prove to be the only run for the Rebels.

Makayla Peters doubled and Gracie Alberson singled for the only other Rehboeth hits.

Lakeside 12, Ezekiel Academy 3: The Chiefs built an early 8-0 lead after two innings en route to the victory.