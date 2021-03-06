Prep softball roundup: Dothan rallies past James Clemens

Dothan rallied for three runs in the seventh inning to get a 7-6 win over James Clemens in high school softball on Saturday.
Nicole Turner had three hits, including a triple and double, and drove in three runs for Dothan.
Rayleigh Thagard had two hits and two RBIs. Natalie Turner had two hits and an RBI.
Thagard pitched six innings, allowing seven hits with two strikeouts. Nicole Turner pitched one inning and didn’t allow a hit.
Satsuma 2, Dothan 1: Rayleigh Thagard had a home run in the sixth inning for the lone Dothan run.
Natalie Turner and Landrie Wiggins had the two other hits in the game for the Wolves.
Springville 4, Rehobeth 1: Jaci Parker homered in the second inning for what would prove to be the only run for the Rebels.
Makayla Peters doubled and Gracie Alberson singled for the only other Rehboeth hits.
Lakeside 12, Ezekiel Academy 3: The Chiefs built an early 8-0 lead after two innings en route to the victory.
Hannah Buchan had a home run, triple, single and three RBIs for Lakeside. Jayden Green had two hits, including a triple, and drove in three runs.
Carlee Davis, Eliza Erikson and Mackenzie Eriksen each had two hits and an RBI.
Green pitched five innings, allowing seven hits and striking out four. Buchan pitched one inning, didn’t allow a hit and struck out the side.
Lakeside 7, Abbeville Christian 0: Hannah Buchan pitched a one-hitter with 10 strikeouts in the game.
Carlee Davis had three hits, including a homer, and drove in three runs. Jayden Green had three hits, including a homer, and drove in two. Eliza Eriksen had two hits, including a homer, and drove in two runs.
Raiders win two: On Friday night, Houston Academy defeated Kinston 13-0 and Brantley 8-6 in the Wicksburg Tournament.
In the win over Kinston, Alexis Milanowski went 3-for-3 with two doubles and a single and also allowed just one hit in the four-inning game with three strikeouts.
Jaysoni Beachum hit two homeruns, Mary Suzan Aman had a double and single, Tylaya Lingo had two singles and Mattie Havas doubled.
In the win over Brantley, Milanowski and Beachum each homered. Aman also had an inside-the-park home run.
Lizze Kate Skinner had a double and single, Lingo had a triple, double and an RBI and Ansleigh Smith had two hits.