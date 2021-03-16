Prep Softball Roundup: Dothan softball pulls away from Enterprise

Dothan scored five runs in the bottom of the sixth to pull away from a one-run lead and take a 9-3 win over Enterprise in a Class 7A, Area 3 high softball game at Dothan High Tuesday night.
Jabby Terrell led Dothan with three hits, including a triple, and one run batted in. Nicole Turner and Andrea Harris both had two hits with one RBI and Maddie Anners had a double with two runs batted. Rayleigh Thagard had a single with two RBI. Collier Peaden added a hit and RBI.
For Enterprise, Georgia Lessman and Emma Faulk had two hits each with Faulk driving in a run. Ella Little added a hit and RBI.
Nicole Turner was Dothan’s winning pitcher, scattering seven hits and three runs, while striking out two.
New Brockton 10, Northside Methodist 9: Kierstin Sunday had four hits, including a double, and drove in two runs, Madison Meeks had three hits with one RBI and Mckenlie Jerkins had two hits, one a double, and drove in five runs to lead New Brockton.
Lizzy Everts added two hits for New Brockton and Jordyn Thornton had a RBI.
For Northside Methodist, Layna Grooms had three hits, one a double, and drove in a run and Gracie Chenoweth had two hits, one a triple, and three runs batted in. Karleigh Mills had two hits and two RBI and Anna Griggs had a hit with two RBI. Emilee Quintero added a hit and RBI.
Carroll 16, Headland 10: Mykala Worley was 4-for-6 with a RBI, Tori Davidson 3-for-4 with three runs batted in and three others had two hits each to lead Carroll, which won a slugfest over Headland 16-10.
Aubrie Beasley had two hits with two RBI, Makinlyn Munn and Anna Trawick had two hits with one RBI. Kaileigh Garnder added a RBI.
Ava Allsup led Headland with three hits and two runs batted in and Ainslie Condrey had a double and a triple with two RBI. Hannah Phillips, Caylee Quarles and Kristin Barr had two hits each with Quarles driving in a run. Tori Nowell and Annie Laye had a hit and RBI each.
Slocomb 16, Providence Christian 6: Slocomb broke a 5-5 tie with nine runs in the fifth inning in beating Providence Christian in a Class 3A, Area 3 contest.
Annie Dotson and Cieara Baker both had three hits with Dotson driving in two runs and Baker one. Maggie Hales and Mallory Hagler both had two hits and drove in two runs. Madison Baloch and Carlee Jowers both had two hits and Lacey Goddin had a single with two RBI and Gracie Ward a single and one RBI.
PCS was led by Emma Grace Holley had three hits, including a double and a triple, and Mary Hannah Driggers two hits with three runs batted in. Eliza Shipman had double and two RBI.
Baker was the winning pitcher, striking out nine in six innings.
Geneva 7, Dale County 5: Ally Henderson had three hits and two runs batted in and Pazley Lamb and Shelby Hammock had three hits each to spark Geneva.
Makaley Boswell hit a solo homer and both Zaliyah Kemmerlin and Abbie Sullivan had a single and RBI.
Boswell pitched five innings in relief and gave up just one earned run and five hits, while striking out two. Lamb started and worked two innings, not allowing an earned run and one hit with one strikeout.
For Dale County, Ainyah Stokes had three hits, including two doubles, and drove in two runs. Jazmin Healy had a double and RBI and Shelby Allen also had a double.
Wicksburg 10, Ashford 7: Wicksburg scored four in the bottom of the fifth to overcome a 6-5 deficit to take the lead and held on for the win.
Ashton White had a two-run single and a RBI sacrifice and Ellie Cox had two hits and two runs batted in for Wicksburg. Breeley Taylor added a RBI single.
For Ashford, Kennedy Thorpe had two singles and drove in three runs, Emma Helms had two hits with a RBI and RaeLeigh Jordan had two hits, one a double. Savannah Money had a double and RBI and Lexie Glover had a single and RBI.
Megan Cochran was the winning pitcher in relief, allowing an unearned run and two hits over 2 2/3 innings with one strikeout.
Abbeville Christian 5, Crenshaw Christian 0: Gabbie Causey struck out 16 and pitched a four-hit shutout with two walks and the Generals scored all five runs in the bottom of the sixth inning.
ACA was held in check to just one through five innings by Crenshaw Christian pitcher before erupting for five hits and five runs in the sixth.
During the sixth, Brianna Jones had a single with two RBIs, while Emmaline Hartzog and Caroline Armstrong had a double and RBI each. Paige Welch added a single and RBI in the frame.
Junior Varsity
Wicksburg 11, Ashford 2: Dahlia Ganz allowed scattered seven hits and allowed only one earned run over four innings in the circle, while Abbie Ellenburg had two hits, including a three-run homer to pace Wicksburg.
Chloe Joyner had two doubles and drove in a run and Bella Sellers and Makala McKinney had a hit and RBI each.
Abbeville Christian 7, Crenshaw Christian 0: Paige Welch pitched a four-inning, three-hit shutout with four strikeouts and two walks to pace the victory.
Welch added a double and two runs batted in on offense, while Anna Grace Blalock had two hits and two runs batted in for ACA.
Late Monday
Varsity
Samson 6-3, Red Level 2-14: Samson split a doubleheader against Red Level, winning the opener 6-2 and losing the second game 14-5.
In the opener, Caylee Johnson struck out 15 and allowed only one hits over seven innings. Savanah Logan was 2-for-3 and Kinley Johnson 2-for-4.
Andalusia 1, Geneva 0: Katlyn Conner pitched well for Geneva, striking out six over four innings and allowing an unearned run and four hits.
However, Geneva had only one hit – a single by Shelby Hammock.
Cottonwood 17, Abbeville 2: Mary Grace Miller and Bailey Gibson were both 3-for-3 with Gibson earning a double for the Bears in the Class 2A, Area 2 contest. Amber Hammon added a single. Katrina Lott was the winning pitcher.
Abbeville Christian 7, Lakeside School 3: ACA scored fourth in the fifth to break a 2-2 tie and held on for the win.
Paige Welch was 4-for-4 with a RBI and Anna Grace Blalock, Gabbie Causey and Brianna Jones both had two hits with Jones driving in two runs and Causey one. Caroline Armstrong added a double and two runs batted in.
Emmaline Hartzog struck out nine and gave up three runs, only two earned, and five hits for the pitching win.
Lakeside was led by Jayden Green, who had two of the team’s five hits. Peyton Grubbs and Zoe Andrews both had a RBI.
Junior Varsity
Abbeville Christian 13, Lakeside School 0: Paige Welch had two doubles and a triple and drove in five runs, while Kate Griffin pitched a three-inning, three-hit shutout with five strikeouts and one walk.
Hope Kennedy was 2-for-3 with a double and two runs batted in and Brianna Jones and Maddie Taylor both had hit and two runs batted in.