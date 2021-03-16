Prep Softball Roundup: Dothan softball pulls away from Enterprise

Geneva 7, Dale County 5: Ally Henderson had three hits and two runs batted in and Pazley Lamb and Shelby Hammock had three hits each to spark Geneva.

Makaley Boswell hit a solo homer and both Zaliyah Kemmerlin and Abbie Sullivan had a single and RBI.

Boswell pitched five innings in relief and gave up just one earned run and five hits, while striking out two. Lamb started and worked two innings, not allowing an earned run and one hit with one strikeout.

For Dale County, Ainyah Stokes had three hits, including two doubles, and drove in two runs. Jazmin Healy had a double and RBI and Shelby Allen also had a double.

Wicksburg 10, Ashford 7: Wicksburg scored four in the bottom of the fifth to overcome a 6-5 deficit to take the lead and held on for the win.

Ashton White had a two-run single and a RBI sacrifice and Ellie Cox had two hits and two runs batted in for Wicksburg. Breeley Taylor added a RBI single.

For Ashford, Kennedy Thorpe had two singles and drove in three runs, Emma Helms had two hits with a RBI and RaeLeigh Jordan had two hits, one a double. Savannah Money had a double and RBI and Lexie Glover had a single and RBI.