Prep softball roundup: Dothan wins two pool play games in Terry Collins Memorial Tournament

In pool play of the Terry Collins Memorial Tournament, Jabby Terrell drove in two runs with a hit as Dothan defeated Dale County 6-3 on Friday.

Collier Peaden and Landrie Wiggins each doubled and had two hits.

Nicole Turner got the win in the circle, allowing five hits in six innings with two strikeouts.

Dothan 13, Headland 4: Natalie Turner had a homer, double, single and two RBIs in leading the Wolves.

Collier Peaden had two hits, including home run. Rayleigh Thaggard had a hit and three RBIs, Andrea Harris had two hits and two RBIs. Jabby Terrell had two hits, including a double, and drove in a run. Nicole Turner had two hits and an RBI.

Jamilyn Vaughn allowed three hits and struck out two in three innings of work.

Tori Nowell and Caylee Quarles each had an RBI for Headland. Ainslie Condrey had two hits, including a triple.

Rehobeth 14, New Brockton 3: Gracie Alberson had a two-run homer and Honor Slayback drove in two runs on two hits, including a double, for the Rebels.