Prep softball roundup: Dothan wins two pool play games in Terry Collins Memorial Tournament

In pool play of the Terry Collins Memorial Tournament, Jabby Terrell drove in two runs with a hit as Dothan defeated Dale County 6-3 on Friday.
Collier Peaden and Landrie Wiggins each doubled and had two hits.
Nicole Turner got the win in the circle, allowing five hits in six innings with two strikeouts.
Dothan 13, Headland 4: Natalie Turner had a homer, double, single and two RBIs in leading the Wolves.
Collier Peaden had two hits, including home run. Rayleigh Thaggard had a hit and three RBIs, Andrea Harris had two hits and two RBIs. Jabby Terrell had two hits, including a double, and drove in a run. Nicole Turner had two hits and an RBI.
Jamilyn Vaughn allowed three hits and struck out two in three innings of work.
Tori Nowell and Caylee Quarles each had an RBI for Headland. Ainslie Condrey had two hits, including a triple.
Rehobeth 14, New Brockton 3: Gracie Alberson had a two-run homer and Honor Slayback drove in two runs on two hits, including a double, for the Rebels.
Shellie Littlefield tripled in a run, while Maddie Williams and Makayla Peters each had a hit and an RBI. Madison Mobray tripled. Jenna Hixson had two hits, including a double.
Littlefield struck out six in three innings of work and allowed two hits.
Kierstin Sunday had a hit and two RBIs for New Brockton.
Spain Park 7, Rehobeth 6: For the Rebels, Makayla Peters and Jenna Hixson each had two RBIs. Regan Valenzuela had a hit and an RBI.
Slocomb 6, Northside Methodist 0: Cieara Baker didn’t allow a hit in the four-inning, pool play game.
Maggie Hales had two hits and two RBIs and Madison Baloch had two hits and an RBI for the RedTops.
Spain Park 9, New Brockton 3: For the Gamecocks, Kierstin Sunday had two hits, while Kennedy Hussey and Lizzy Everts each had one hit. Everts’ hit was a triple.
Regular Season
Lakeside 6, Glenwood 3: The Chiefs scored five in the third inning en route to the win.
Hannah Buchan had a home run and double with three RBIs. Zoe Andrews had two hits.
Jayden Green allowed three hits and struck out four in the circle.
Lakeside 3, Evangel Christian 2: Hannah Buchan homered and Laura Beth Horne tripled in two runs for the Chiefs.
Buchan got the win in the circle, striking out six in five innings of work.
Ezekiel Academy 13, Wiregrass Kings 0: Olivia Hobson had two hits, including a double, for the Kings. Grace Treadaway also had a hit.
Junior Varsity
Wicksburg wins three: The Panthers beat Carroll 11-2, Daleville 17-2 and Ariton 15-0.
In the win over Carroll, Chloe Joyner had two hits and three RBIs and Lana Carpenter had two hits and two RBIs for Wicksburg.
In the win over Daleville, Abbie Ellenburg and Bella Sellers each had two hits and an RBI. In the win over Ariton, Addyson Kelley had three hits and an RBI, Sellers had two hits and an RBI. Addie Heath and Ellenburg each had a hit and two RBIs. Joyner had two hits and an RBI. Dahlia Ganz and Sarah Turvin each drove in a run.