Prep softball roundup: Dothan Wolves win area championship

Dothan won the Class 7A, Area 3 softball tournament with a convincing 11-0 win over Enterprise in the title game Friday night.
Rayleigh Thagard pitched a three-hitter with two strikeouts in getting the win in the circle.
The Wolves scored four in the first inning, single runs in the second and third, three in the fourth and two in the fifth in winning the five-inning game.
Natalie Turner had a huge game with three hits and six RBIs. She drove in runs with a double in the first inning, a home run in the fourth and a double in the fifth.
Thagard had two hits and two RBIs and Maddie Anners singled home a run.
Jabby Terrell had three hits and Andrea Harris doubled.
Jewels Gonzales and Landrie Wiggins each drove in a run.
For Enterprise, Kinley Hutto, Taylor Danford and Ella Little each had a hit. Danford’s hit was a double.
Class 6A, Area 4 Tournament
Eufaula 7, Valley 0: The Tigers scored all of their runs in the bottom of the sixth.
Carly Puckett tossed a two-hitter in getting the win with eight strikeouts.
Puckett, Emily Trammell and Fantasia Jackson each had two hits and one RBI, while Maddie Dowling, Catherine Nolin and Jada Woods each collected a hit with an RBI. Carly Clark had two hits.
AISA Class AAA State Tournament
Monroe Academy 8, Pike Liberal Arts 6: The Patriots rallied with four runs in the sixth but came up short.
Emily Williamson had a three-run homer for the Patriots, while Emily Bryan had three hits, including a double, and drove in a run.
Amity White, Ally Rushing and Morgan Bundy each had two hits.
Bessemer Academy 2, Pike Liberal Arts 0: Amity White had three hits and Grace Rushing had two but the Patriots couldn’t push across a run in the second round of the tournament played at Lagoon Park.
Pike Liberal Arts 6, Fort Dale 5: Morgan Bundy’s two-run double in the bottom of the seventh gave top-ranked Pike Liberal Arts the walk-off win in the first round.
The Patriots trailed 5-4 after the Eagles scored four runs in the top of the seventh to overcome a 4-1 deficit.
After a ground out opened the Patriot seventh, Amity White and Ally Rushing both singled to bring up Bundy, who hit an 0-2 pitch for her game-winning two-run hit.
Bundy finished the game with a pair of doubles and the two runs batted in. Emily Bryan, Mikalah Griffin and Rushing all hit a solo homer for the Patriots. Bryan added a RBI off a ground out.
Rushing was the winning pitcher, striking out seven over seven innings. She allowed five runs, only three earned, and scattered seven hits.
AISA Class AA
Chambers Academy 6, Lakeside 4: Despite getting 13 hits and leading 4-2 after two innings, the Chiefs were shut down the rest of the way in the loss.
Jayden Green had three hits and two RBIs and Eliza Eriksen had three hits with an RBI for Lakeside. Carlee Davis had two hits and an RBI.
Southern Academy 6, Lakeside 2: Hannah Buchan had two hits, including a home run, and two RBIs for the Chiefs. Jayden Green had the only other hit for Lakeside.
AISA Class A
ACA wins two: Abbeville Christian defeated North River Christian 14-2 and Coosa Valley 2-1 in its first two games of the tournament.
In the win over North River, Emmaline Hartzog had two hits and six RBIs to lead the way.
In the win over Coosa Valley, Gabbie Causey pitched a no-hitter with nine strikeouts.