Prep softball roundup: Dothan Wolves win area championship

Dothan won the Class 7A, Area 3 softball tournament with a convincing 11-0 win over Enterprise in the title game Friday night.

Rayleigh Thagard pitched a three-hitter with two strikeouts in getting the win in the circle.

The Wolves scored four in the first inning, single runs in the second and third, three in the fourth and two in the fifth in winning the five-inning game.

Natalie Turner had a huge game with three hits and six RBIs. She drove in runs with a double in the first inning, a home run in the fourth and a double in the fifth.

Thagard had two hits and two RBIs and Maddie Anners singled home a run.

Jabby Terrell had three hits and Andrea Harris doubled.

Jewels Gonzales and Landrie Wiggins each drove in a run.

For Enterprise, Kinley Hutto, Taylor Danford and Ella Little each had a hit. Danford’s hit was a double.

Class 6A, Area 4 Tournament

Eufaula 7, Valley 0: The Tigers scored all of their runs in the bottom of the sixth.

Carly Puckett tossed a two-hitter in getting the win with eight strikeouts.