PREP SOFTBALL ROUNDUP: Eight-run inning sparks HA win; Geneva nearly pitches two no-hitters

Houston Academy exploded for eight runs in the bottom of the sixth inning, helping the Raiders overcome a deficit and defeat Opp 9-4 in the AHSAA South Regional Class 3A Tournament in Gulf Shores.

With the win, Houston Academy advanced to face Mobile Christian at 1:45 p.m. Wednesday. The winner moves on to next week’s state tournament in Oxford. The loser drops to the second qualifier game for state at 4:45 p.m.

Opp dropped to the losers’ bracket game at 10:45 a.m. against Flomaton. The Bobcats have to win three games to reach state.

Opp led 4-0 after three innings, but the Raiders scored once in the sixth to make it 4-1 then erupted in the sixth to overtake the Bobcat lead.

Mary Suzan Aman started the sixthinning with a walk and Emily Adams reached on a third-strike passed ball. Alexis Milanowski then delivered a two-run double, cutting it to 4-3.

After a fly out, a wild pitch moved Milanowski to third. Tylaya Lingo was hit by a pitch and moved up to second with a stolen base. Ansleigh Smith followed with a two-run single, putting the Raiders up 5-4.

Sara Bourkard, a courtesy runner for Smith, stole second and moved to third on an error before scoring on a Jayden Rausch bunt. Mallory Magrino walked with Rausch moving to second. Following a passed ball, a Suzanne Snell single brought home Rausch and an error scored Magrino. Adams made it 9-4 with a RBI double.

HA had only six hits in the game with Adams earning two.

Adams was the winning pitcher, throwing 4 1/3 innings of shutout relief with five hits allowed. She struck out six.

For Opp, Addison Moseley was 3-for-4 with a triple and a RBI. Reese Cauley was 2-for-4 with a double and two RBI. Allie Wismer added a triple.

Mobile Christian 3, Wicksburg 2: Wicksburg lost in the winners’ bracket to Mobile Christian 3-2 after a first-round win and dropped to the losers bracket.

The Panthers face T.R. Miller Wednesday at 10:45 a.m. in a losers’ bracket game and needs to win three games to reach the state tournament.

Kara Cox and Ashton White had two hits each for Wicksburg with White driving in a run. Kylie Barnes added a double and a RBI.

Ellie Cox struck out six and allowed only four hits and one earned run.

Wicksburg 15, Flomaton 2: Ashton White hit a pair of homers – a three-run shot in the first and a two-run blast in the second – and added a RBI single to pace the offensive assault.

Kelsey Ellenburg had two hits and scored four runs. Kara Cox also scored four runs. Ella Grace Kelly had two hits, one a double.

Ellie Cox was the winning pitcher, striking out 10 and allowing just three hits. Both runs were unearned.

Opp 18, Cottage Hill 0: Caroline Courseon pitched a five-inning no-hitter with seven strikeouts as the Bobcats rolled in their opening game.

Amaya Womack was 2-for-2 with a triple and two RBI, while Jaidyn Ivey had a single with three RBI and Reese Cauley a double and two RBI.

Houston Academy 4, T.R. Miller 3: T.R. Miller had the tying runner and winning runner on base with two outs in the top of the seventh, but a caught stealing of third ended the game and preserved the Raider 4-3 win in HA’s opening game.

With runners at first and second, HA catcher Ansleigh Smith threw behind the runner at first and the runner took off for second and the runner at second sprinted to third. Raider first baseman Emily Maddox threw to third baseman Mallory Magrino, who tagged the runner out for the game’s final out.

T.R. Miller pulled to within one run earlier in the inning off two singles and an error.

The inning prior in the bottom of the sixth, Houston Academy gained what turned out to be a vital insurance run off a Jayden Rausch RBI single to score Emily Adams, who had singled, advanced to second on a passed ball and over to third on a ground out.

T.R. Miller seized a 2-0 lead in the first, but the Raiders overcame that with a three-run fourth inning.

Smith had two hits and one RBI for HA, which had only six hits in the game. Tylaya Lingo and Adams had a RBI each.

Adams was the winning pitching, entering in relief in the first and working 6 2/3 innings. She struck out seven and allowed only four hits and one unearned run.

Flomaton 6, Pike County 5: Pike County had a 5-0 lead in the elimination game before one bad inning helped the Hurricanes to rally for the win and eliminate the Bulldogs.

Mobile Christian 11, Pike County 0: In an opening-round game, the Bulldogs were blanked by Mobile Christian 11-0.

Urriya Berry and Alyssa Hiersche had a single each for the only Bulldog hits.

Class 4A

Geneva wins two: Katlyn Conner threw a no-hitter and Makaley Boswell came within three outs from one as Geneva won a pair of Class 4A South Regional Tournament games Tuesday.

The Panthers defeated Alabama Christian 3-0 and W.S. Neal 4-0.

Geneva advanced to the regional first qualifying game to face Dale County, which also went unbeaten Tuesday. The two Wiregrass teams meet at 10:45 a.m. The winner advances to next week’s state tournament in Oxford. The loser drops to the second qualifier game at 4:45 p.m.

Conner got the Panthers off to a strong start with a seven-inning no-hitter in the first game against Alabama Christian. She struck out seven and walked only one.

Boswell followed it with a one-hit seven-inning shutout with 10 strikeouts and just one walk against W.S. Neal. The only hit she allowed was a lead-off single in the seventh and final inning.

Offensively against ACA, Ally Henderson and Emily Lamb had two hits each with Lamb earning a triple. Erin Curry had a single with two RBI and Emma Griffin had a double and drove in the other run.

Versus W.S. Neal, Geneva had only three hits with Boswell earning a single and RBI. Henderson and Za’Liyah Kemmerlin both added a single each. Madison Johnson and Griffin drove in a run.

Dale County wins two: Dale County won a pair of one-run games during Tuesday’s South Regional Tournament, edging LAMP 1-0 and Jackson 6-5.

The Warriors advanced to the regional first qualifying game against Geneva, which also went unbeaten Tuesday. The two Wiregrass teams meet at 10:45 a.m. Wednesday. The winner advances to next week’s state tournament in Oxford. The loser drops to the second qualifier game at 4:45 p.m.

Versus LAMP, Jaci Hagler’s RBI single in the second inning proved to be the game’s only score in the Warriors’ 1-0 win.

Shayleigh Whitman opened the second inning by reaching on an error. Courtesy runner Bree Wilkerson stole second and scored on Hagler’s hit to right field.

Whitman pitched a two-hit shutout with two strikeouts and two walks. Equally importantly, Dale County’s defense didn’t commit an error.

No details were available on the Warriors’ game against Jackson.

Class 6A

Eufaula stays alive: Eufaula stayed alive in the Class 6A South Regional Tournament, routing Sidney Lanier 22-1 in an elimination game late Tuesday in Gulf Shores.

The Tigers face Opelika in another game Wednesday at 9 a.m. Eufaula has to win three games Wednesday to reach the state tournament.

Eufaula fell to Saraland 10-0 in an opening-round game.