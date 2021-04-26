Prep Softball Roundup: Ella Houston, Providence Christian shut out No. 2 ranked G.W. Long

Ella Houston pitched a two-hit shutout with four strikeouts as Providence Christian stunned Class 2A No. 3 ranked G.W. Long 6-0 on Monday.
The Eagles (15-13) scored five runs in the fourth and one in the sixth. Paige Stickler had two hits with one RBI and Madilyn Walding had a hit with two RBI. Emma Grace Holley and Mary Hannah Driggers both added a hit and RBI.
Ally Whitehead and Millie Munn had a single each for G.W. Long (20-3).
Houston Academy 8, Rehobeth 4: The Class 2A No. 2 Raiders scored four in the second inning to build a 5-2 lead and added two in the bottom of the fifth to pull away.
Ansleigh Smith had a single with two RBI and Alexis Milanowski, Mattie Havas and Mary Suzan Aman had a single and RBI each for HA (34-4), while Lizzy Kate Skinner had a double and RBI.
Maci Cross was 3-for-3 with a homer, a double and two RBI for Rehobeth (17-16) and Jaci Parker had two hits, one a homer, and also had two RBI.
Milanowski was the winning pitcher, working five innings and allowing four runs, all earned, and seven hits with one strikeout. Emily Adams pitched two scoreless innings of relief with three strikeouts and only two hits allowed.
Opp 6, Wicksburg 5: Wicksburg had the tying run at third in the bottom of the seventh, but Opp reliever Braya Hodges got a fly out to end the game as Class 6A No. 6 ranked Bobcats edged the seventh-ranked Panthers 6-5.
Hodges picked up the win in relief for Opp (32-9-1), pitching four innings and allowing only one earned run and one hit, while striking out two. Offensively, McKinley Hill was 2-for-3 with a triple and two runs batted in and Amaya Womack was 2-for-3 with one RBI.
For Wicksburg (27-15), Ashton White was 2-for-2 with a homer, double and three RBI and Kylie Barnes was 3-for-4 with two RBI.
New Brockton 12, Zion Chapel 2: Madison Meeks and Megan Eldrige both hit a homer to lead New Brockton over Zion Chapel.
Meeks finished with two hits and two RBI as did Shelby Hobbs, who had a double among her hits.
McKenlie Jerkins struck out four and allowed two unearned runs and six hits over five innings.
Kaylen McAllister and Aubrey Weber had two hits each for Zion Chapel with McAllister earning a double.
Charles Henderson 11, LAMP 8: Madison Stewart and Madison Allen both had three hits to lead Charles Henderson with Stewart earning a two-run double.
Heather Maxwell had two hits, including a RBI single, and Ashlyn Shaver had two hits, including a RBI double. Stella Gilbreath hit a three-run homer and Dakota Berry had a RBI double and a RBI ground out. McKenzie Cain had a sac fly RBI.
Lakeside School 3-8, Hooper 8-7: Lakeside School held off a last inning threat to win game two and stay alive in the AISA state playoff series with an 8-7 win after losing the opener 8-3.
The teams will play the third game Tuesday at 3:30 p.m.
In the second-game win, Lakeside was led by Hannah Buchan and Eliza Eriksen, who both had two hits with a homer and two runs batted in. Jayden Green added two hits and Anna Stanley and Peyton Grubbs had a hit each with two RBI. Stanley and Carlee Davis had a double each.
Green went all seven innings for the pitching win, allowing seven runs, five earned, and nine hits, while striking out three.
Hooper scored two runs in the top of the seventh to close to a run and had the tying runner at second with nobody else when Green got three straight outs to end it.
In the opening-game loss, Davis had three hits, one a double, and Green had two hits, including a homer, and three runs batted in. Graylin Pomeroy also had two hits.
Pike Liberal Arts 1-4, Southern Academy 9-0: AISA top-ranked Pike Liberal Arts split with No. 6 ranked Southern Academy in regular season action, falling 9-1 in the opener and winning the second game 4-0.
In the second-game win, Pike Liberal Arts (30-10) rode the two-hit shutout performance of Dannah Dawson, who struck out three. Ally Rushing, Morgan Bundy and Emily Bryan all had two hits with Bundy earning a double among the hits. Bundy and Bryan drove in a run. Amity White and Grace Rushing had a single and RBI each.