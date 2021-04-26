Prep Softball Roundup: Ella Houston, Providence Christian shut out No. 2 ranked G.W. Long

Lakeside School 3-8, Hooper 8-7: Lakeside School held off a last inning threat to win game two and stay alive in the AISA state playoff series with an 8-7 win after losing the opener 8-3.

The teams will play the third game Tuesday at 3:30 p.m.

In the second-game win, Lakeside was led by Hannah Buchan and Eliza Eriksen, who both had two hits with a homer and two runs batted in. Jayden Green added two hits and Anna Stanley and Peyton Grubbs had a hit each with two RBI. Stanley and Carlee Davis had a double each.

Green went all seven innings for the pitching win, allowing seven runs, five earned, and nine hits, while striking out three.

Hooper scored two runs in the top of the seventh to close to a run and had the tying runner at second with nobody else when Green got three straight outs to end it.

In the opening-game loss, Davis had three hits, one a double, and Green had two hits, including a homer, and three runs batted in. Graylin Pomeroy also had two hits.

Pike Liberal Arts 1-4, Southern Academy 9-0: AISA top-ranked Pike Liberal Arts split with No. 6 ranked Southern Academy in regular season action, falling 9-1 in the opener and winning the second game 4-0.