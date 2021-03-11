Prep softball roundup: Enterprise gets past Rehobeth

Enterprise scored four runs in the fifth to overtake Rehobeth and win 6-5 on Thursday in high school softball action.

Kyleigh Coin hit a three-run homer to power the fifth-inning. Taylor Danford and Skylar Frey added a double and RBI each for the Wildcats in the game.

Makayla Peters, who had two hits and two runs batted in during the game, along with Gracie Alberson and Maci Cross hit a solo homer for Rehobeth.

Dothan 13, Jeff Davis 3: Rayleigh Thagard threw a two-hitter in the five-inning game with four strikeouts and also hit a two-run homer for the Wolves.

Natalie Turner had two hits and two RBIs and Nicole Turner drove in a run on a hit.

Headland 16, Abbeville 1: Hannah Phillips had two hits and two RBIs as the Rams scored seven in the third inning to break the game open.

Adrianna Gilmore had three RBIs while Ava Allsup, Addie Davis, Tori Nowell and Kellie Grace Shaw each had an RBI.

Phillips allowed one hit in the circle over three innings and struck out five. Nowell didn’t allow a hit in an inning of work and struck out the side.

Kendal Forbes had a hit for Abbeville.