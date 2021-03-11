Prep softball roundup: Enterprise gets past Rehobeth

Enterprise scored four runs in the fifth to overtake Rehobeth and win 6-5 on Thursday in high school softball action.
Kyleigh Coin hit a three-run homer to power the fifth-inning. Taylor Danford and Skylar Frey added a double and RBI each for the Wildcats in the game.
Makayla Peters, who had two hits and two runs batted in during the game, along with Gracie Alberson and Maci Cross hit a solo homer for Rehobeth.
Dothan 13, Jeff Davis 3: Rayleigh Thagard threw a two-hitter in the five-inning game with four strikeouts and also hit a two-run homer for the Wolves.
Natalie Turner had two hits and two RBIs and Nicole Turner drove in a run on a hit.
Headland 16, Abbeville 1: Hannah Phillips had two hits and two RBIs as the Rams scored seven in the third inning to break the game open.
Adrianna Gilmore had three RBIs while Ava Allsup, Addie Davis, Tori Nowell and Kellie Grace Shaw each had an RBI.
Phillips allowed one hit in the circle over three innings and struck out five. Nowell didn’t allow a hit in an inning of work and struck out the side.
Kendal Forbes had a hit for Abbeville.
Wicksburg 7, Slocomb 2: Ashton White was 3-for-3, including a three-run homer in the first inning, to help power Wicksburg to a Class 3A, Area 3 win.
Megan Cochran also had three hits with a run-scoring single and Kara Cox added two hits, including a RBI double. Anslie Ellenburg chipped in a two-run single.
Cochran was the winning pitcher, scattering six hits over six innings and allowed two unearned runs, while striking out seven.
Cieara Baker had three hits and drove in a run for Slocomb. Madison Baloch added a double.
Eufaula 4, Opelika 2: Emily Trammell had two doubles and a triple and drove in two runs and Carley Clark had three hits, including a solo homer, to pace Eufaula over Opelika in a Class 6A, Area 4 contest.
Sydney Wiggins struck out eight and allowed four hits and two unearned runs in a seven-inning complete game performance.
Ariton 15, Geneva County 0: Sydney Adams pitched a four-hit shutout with three strikeouts and four Purple Cats had two hits to lead the offense.
Reagan Tomlin, Ansleigh Herring, Caroline Hughes and Hollis Cherry all had two hits with Herring, Hughes and Cherry earning a double among the hits. Tomlin and Cherry drove in two runs and Herring drove in one. Mattie Grace Heath hit a three-run homer and Kaydee Phillips had a double and a RBI.
Dale County 9, Ashford 3: The Warriors scored seven runs in the final three innings to get the win.
For Ashford, RaeLeigh Jordan had two hits, including a triple, and drove in a run. Savannah Money doubled in a run and Barrett Lawrence singled in a run. Lexie Glover had two doubles.
Lakeside 9, Lowndes Academy 5: Hannah Buchan had three hits and drove in three runs for the Chiefs.
Buchan also got the win in the circle. She pitched 6.1 innings, scattering three hits and struck out seven.
Jayden Green had a triple, double and two RBIs. Carlee Davis had two hits, including a double, and drove in a run. Laura Beth Horne tripled.
Junior Varsity
Wicksburg 6, Slocomb 0: Dahlia Ganz pitched a four-inning no hitter with four strikeouts and two walks and added two hits with a run batted in on offense for Wicksburg.
Lana Carpenter also had two hits and Abbie Ellenburg earned a double and a RBI.
Ariton 10, Geneva County 5: Caitlyn Webb struck out four and scattered seven hits in the pitching win.
Dearra Knotts had a double and two runs batted in and Lizzy Faircloth and Ally Hagler both added a hit with Faircloth’s hit a double.
Houston Academy sweeps New Brockton: Houston Academy swept New Brockton, 15-0, 15-0.
In the opener, Emily Adams was the winning pitcher, working two of three innings and striking out three. Katie Brown, Mallory Magrino and Ava Claire Johnson had two hits each.
In game two, Kaleigh Heard was the winning pitcher, striking out four in four innings. Offensively, Magrino was 3-for-4 with a double and Harmony Descazi was 2-for-4 with a triple. Adams, Heard, Johnson and Haley Trawick all had two hits with a double.