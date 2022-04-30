PREP SOFTBALL ROUNDUP: Enterprise wins HA tournament

Enterprise won all three of its games to win the Houston Academy Postseason Prep Round Robin Tournament over the weekend.

Enterprise defeated Charles Henderson 8-5, Auburn 5-4 and Houston Academy 13-2.

In the win over Charles Henderson, the Wildcats scored three runs in the bottom of the sixth to break a 5-5 tie and take the win. Lee Lott was 2-for-2 with a double and two runs batted in and Kinley Hutto and Taylor Danford had two singles each with Kinley driving in a run. Macy Robinette had a go-ahead RBI single in the sixth, while Emma Faulk had a RBI double and Jamie Jackson had a single and RBI ground out. Skylar Frey was the winning pitcher, striking out five in seven innings.

Against Auburn, Danford had three hits, including a triple, and drove in two runs, while Georgia Lessman had two hits and both Hutto and Faulk had a single and RBI. Gracyn Snell struck out five over seven innings.

Versus Houston Academy, Frey and Faulk combined for five hits and eight runs batted in to pace EHS. Frey had three hits and drove in four runs and Faulk had a two-run double, solo homer and a RBI off a grounder. Danford added a two-run single and both Ane Blevins and Hutto had a RBI single. Snell struck out seven over six innings and allowed only three hits and two runs.

Charles Henderson goes 1-2: Charles Henderson went 1-2 at the Houston Academy Tournament, losing to Enterprise 8-5, beating Houston Academy 13-12 and losing to Auburn 11-1.

Against Enterprise, McKenie Cain had a three-run double and both Molly Garrett and Heather Maxwell had a solo homer for CHHS.

Versus HA, Cain had a walk-off single in the bottom of the seventh to score Maxwell, who tripled to open the inning. Cain had four hits and drove in two runs, while Madison Stewart had three hits, including a three-run homer, with five runs batted in. Maxwell had three hits, including a solo homer, Stella Gilbreath had a run-scoring double and both Garrett and Hannah Sparrow had a RBI single. Gilbreath was the winning pitcher, working the seventh innings and striking out one.

In the loss to Auburn, CHHS had only three hits with Maxwell earning two. Gilbreath had a RBI sac fly for the run.

HA goes 0-3: Houston Academy went 0-3 at its tournament, losing to Auburn 8-3, to Charles Henderson 13-12 and to Enterprise 13-2.

Against Auburn, Ansleigh Smith had two hits with one RBI and Alexis Milanowski and Braya Hodges had a single and RBI each. Jayden Rausch added a double.

Versus Charles Henderson, Sara Bourkard had two two-run singles, Milanowski hit a two-run homer and Braya Hodges had a two-run single. Smith added a RBI single.

Versus Enterprise, the Raiders had only four hits with Milanowski earning a RBI single. Smith drove in a run off a fielder’s choice.

Wicksburg goes 3-0 at Geneva: Wicksburg won all three of its games at Geneva’s Addyson Martin Memorial Tournament.

The Panthers beat Graceville (Fla.) 15-0 on Friday and beat Headland 16-0 and Geneva 9-7 on Saturday.

In the win over Graceville, Ellie Cox pitched a no-hitter and Megan Cochran had three hits, including a three-run triple to pace Wicksburg. Ashton White also had three hits, while Kylie Barnes had two hits, one a triple, and Lana Carpenter had two hits, one a double. Ella Grace Kelley had two singles.

In the win over Headland, Cochran and Dahlia Ganz combined on a four-inning no-hitter with six strikeouts. Cochran went one inning, striking out two, while Ganz threw three innings and had four strikeouts.

Offensively against Headland, White had three hits, including a three-run homer and a double. Kelsey Ellenburg had two doubles and drove in two runs and Anslie Elleburg had two hits, one a double, and drove in two runs. Kara Cox and Olivia Reynolds had two hits each.

Against Geneva, Kelsey Ellenburg hit a three-run double in the sixth turned a 7-6 deficit into a 9-7 win. Ellenburg had two hits and four runs batted in during the game. Kelley added a double and two runs batted in and Kara Cox had two hits with one RBI. Cochran, White and Carpenter all had a hit and one RBI.

Cochran picked up the win in relief against Geneva, working the final four innings.