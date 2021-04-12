Prep softball roundup: Ferguson stars at plate, in circle in G.W. Long win over Elba

Morgan Ferguson and G.W. Long were busy blasting long balls Monday and Ferguson was also busy striking out Elba batters too in pacing the Class 2A No. 4 ranked Rebels in a 12-1 Area 3 victory at Elba.

Ferguson, an AUM signee, went 5-for-5 with two solo home runs, a double and three runs batted in at the plate and struck out 13 over six innings in the circle, while giving up just a run on three hits.

She wasn’t alone on the offensive end as the Rebels belted five home runs overall. Ally Whitehead, Emmaline Hughes and Makenna Long each added one. Both the Hughes and Long homers were two-run shots, while Whitehead was a solo homer. Makayla Phillips added a pair of doubles.

Hughes finished the day 3-for-5 with two runs batted in, while Phillips, Maleah Long and Makenna Long all had two hits and two runs batted in.

Four players had a single each for Elba – Makinna Gray, Jayla Gray, Mikenzey Hooks and Emily Richardson.

Providence Christian 9, Northside Methodist 6: Emma Holley, Mary Hannah Driggers, Eliza Shipman and Kaitlyn Russ all had two hits each with Holley earning a double and also driving in three runs to lead Providence.

Ella Houston and Jane Riley Smith added a hit and RBI each for PCS.