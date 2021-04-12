Prep softball roundup: Ferguson stars at plate, in circle in G.W. Long win over Elba

Morgan Ferguson and G.W. Long were busy blasting long balls Monday and Ferguson was also busy striking out Elba batters too in pacing the Class 2A No. 4 ranked Rebels in a 12-1 Area 3 victory at Elba.
Ferguson, an AUM signee, went 5-for-5 with two solo home runs, a double and three runs batted in at the plate and struck out 13 over six innings in the circle, while giving up just a run on three hits.
She wasn’t alone on the offensive end as the Rebels belted five home runs overall. Ally Whitehead, Emmaline Hughes and Makenna Long each added one. Both the Hughes and Long homers were two-run shots, while Whitehead was a solo homer. Makayla Phillips added a pair of doubles.
Hughes finished the day 3-for-5 with two runs batted in, while Phillips, Maleah Long and Makenna Long all had two hits and two runs batted in.
Four players had a single each for Elba – Makinna Gray, Jayla Gray, Mikenzey Hooks and Emily Richardson.
Providence Christian 9, Northside Methodist 6: Emma Holley, Mary Hannah Driggers, Eliza Shipman and Kaitlyn Russ all had two hits each with Holley earning a double and also driving in three runs to lead Providence.
Ella Houston and Jane Riley Smith added a hit and RBI each for PCS.
Tristin Robinson was 3-for-3 with a double and RBI and Lelayna Groomes and Cassie Wills both had a hit with two runs batted in for NMA.
Houston Academy 16, Daleville 1: Tylaya Lingo and Caley Caldwell were both 3-for-3 with a double and Jaysoni Beachum and Ansleigh Smith both had two hits with Beachum earning an inside-the park homer and a triple to lead HA.
Emily Maddox added a triple and Alexis Milanowski a double.
Four pitchers worked an inning each for the Raiders, allowing just one hit. Milanowski and Mattie Havas both struck out two in their inning and Maddox and Emily Adams one each.
Lashundra Straw had a single in the first inning for the lone hit.
Eufaula 1, New Brockton 0: Sydney Wiggins doubled home pinch runner Maddie Dowling with two outs in the bottom of the seventh inning to give Eufaula a walk-off 1-0 win over New Brockton.
Catherine Nolin doubled to open the inning, but pinch runner Maggie White was tagged out at third on a Dowling grounder. After another ground out, Wiggins earned her game-winning hit to score Dowling.
The walk-off hit ended a great pitching duel between Eufaula’s Wiggins and New Brockton’s Bailey Blackmon. Wiggins, in seven innings, scattered eight hits, but didn’t allow a run, while striking out five and walking one. Blackmon, in 6 2/3 innings, gave up just five hits and one run, while striking out three and walking three.
Shelby Hobbs and Jordyn Thornton both had two hits for New Brockton. Blackmon added a double.
Brantley 2, Opp 1: Class 3A No. 7 Opp fell to Class 1A No. 1 ranked Brantley 2-1 in a game where all three runs were unearned.
For Opp (25-9-1), Reese Cauley struck out nine and didn’t allow an earned run. She gave up six hits.
Brantley pitcher Kaylee Navarre didn’t allow an Opp hit as the Bobcats had only four base runners – two off walks and two off errors. Navarre struck out 11. Braya Hodges drew the two walks and Jaidyn Ivey, a pinch runner for Hodges, scored Opp’s lone run.
Rehobeth 9, Headland 2: Claire Watson was 3-for-4 with a double and three runs batted in and Honor Slayback was 3-for-4 with one RBI to lead a 13-hit Rehobeth attack in the Class 5A, Area 3 win.
Jaci Parker followed with two hits – both doubles – with one RBI. Regan Valenzuela added a hit and RBI.
Watson struck out 12 and allowed just three hits and two runs over seven innings.
For Headland, Ainslie Condrey had a double and RBI among the three hits.
Slocomb 15, Headland 0: Rayleigh Cotton and Gracen Hodges combined on a three-inning no-hitter with four strikeouts and the RedTops pounded out 15 hits on offense.
Cotton worked two innings and struck out three. Hodges pitched the last inning, striking out one.
Offensively, Lacey Goddin had three hits, one a double, and one RBI, Cotton had two hits, one a double, with three RBI and Carlee Jowers had two singles with one RBI. Gracie Ward added a double and two RBI and Annie Dotson and Hodges both had a double and one RBI. Cieara Baker and Shelby Hagler both had a single and RBI.
Abbeville Christian 7, Wiregrass Kings 2: Gabbie Causey allowed just four hits and one earned run with strikeouts in a complete-game pitching effort.
Hope Kennedy had two hits with a double and three runs batted in and Caroline Armstrong had two hits with one RBI. Emmaline Hartzog, Anna Grace Blalock and Paige Welch had a hit and RBI each with Welch’s hit a double. Hannah Kennedy added a double.
Katie Davenport led the Kings with two hits, one a triple, and with a RBI.
Lakeside 4, Lee-Scott 2: Eliza Eriksen earned three hits, including a double, and drove in two runs to power Lakeside to a 4-2 win over Lee-Scott.
Eriksen had half of Lakeside hits as the Chiefs managed only six in the game. Carlee Davis, Graylin Pomeroy and Zoe Adams had a single each.
Jayden Green struck out seven and allowed only three hits and two runs over seven innings for the pitching win.