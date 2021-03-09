Prep Softball Roundup: First-inning eruption fuels Providence Christian softball win

Camille Palmer belted a three-run homer and Ella Houston a grand-slam blast to spark a 14-run first inning in helping Providence Christian to a 16-1 win over Geneva County Monday.

Palmer and Houston also contributed another run each in the big first inning as Palmer had a RBI single and Houston a RBI during a throwing error. Houston had five runs batted in overall on the day and Palmer, who had had three hits, had four RBI.

Maddie Norris also had three hits and drove in a run. Emma Grace Holley, Paige Stickler and Mary Hannah Driggers all had two hits each with Holley earning a two-run single and Driggers driving in one run.

Natalie Cole was Providence’s winning pitcher, working the first two innings of the four-inning game. She struck out three and allowed a run on three hits. Houston pitched the last two innings, striking out four and allowing two hits.

Dylana Spivey had two hits and AddiMae Habbard had a RBI double for Geneva County.

Prattville 6, Dothan 2: Dothan and Prattville were tied at 2 going to the bottom of the sixth before the host Lions busted loose for four runs to take the Class 7A, Area 3 game.