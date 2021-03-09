Prep Softball Roundup: First-inning eruption fuels Providence Christian softball win

Camille Palmer belted a three-run homer and Ella Houston a grand-slam blast to spark a 14-run first inning in helping Providence Christian to a 16-1 win over Geneva County Monday.
Palmer and Houston also contributed another run each in the big first inning as Palmer had a RBI single and Houston a RBI during a throwing error. Houston had five runs batted in overall on the day and Palmer, who had had three hits, had four RBI.
Maddie Norris also had three hits and drove in a run. Emma Grace Holley, Paige Stickler and Mary Hannah Driggers all had two hits each with Holley earning a two-run single and Driggers driving in one run.
Natalie Cole was Providence’s winning pitcher, working the first two innings of the four-inning game. She struck out three and allowed a run on three hits. Houston pitched the last two innings, striking out four and allowing two hits.
Dylana Spivey had two hits and AddiMae Habbard had a RBI double for Geneva County.
Prattville 6, Dothan 2: Dothan and Prattville were tied at 2 going to the bottom of the sixth before the host Lions busted loose for four runs to take the Class 7A, Area 3 game.
Collier Peaden led Dothan with three hits and Jabby Terrell added a pair of hits and drove in both Wolves’ runs.
Nicole Turner struck out five over six innings and gave up only three earned runs and five hits.
Rehobeth 12, Headland 2: Honor Slayback went 4-for-4 and Maci Cross, Shellie Littlefield and Makayla Peters all hit a two-run home run to power Rehobeth in a Class 5A, Area 3 game.
Regan Valenzuela had three hits, including a RBI triple and run-scoring single. Peters, Gracie Alberson and Jenna Hixson all had two hits with Peters also earning a RBI double in addition to her homer. Alberson also had a RBI double and Littlefield added a RBI ground out.
Claire Watson struck out seven over five innings and allowed two runs and four hits.
For Headland, Ava Allsup had a run-scoring double and Tori Nowell a RBI single. Ainslie Condrey also had a double.
Wicksburg 15, Daleville 0: Kelsey Ellenburg pitched a three-inning perfect game with four strikeouts and the Panthers erupted for 10 second-inning runs to power the Class 3A, Area 3 rout.
Morgan Roden had three hits, including a homer and a triple, and drove in three runs. Ashton White also had three hits, including a double, and drove in three runs. Kara Cox and Megan Cochran both had two hits and a RBI and Ella Grace Kelley had a double with two RBI. Both Anslie and Kelsey Ellenburg had a hit and RBI each.
Samson 15, McKenzie 0: Caylee Johnson pitched a three-inning no-hitter with seven strikeouts and one walk, while four players had three hits each to lead Samson to a season-opening win Tuesday.
Alli Godwin, Emma Lee, Shaylee Mock and Paige Norris all had three hits and all had at least one double. Lee had two doubles. Godwin, Lee and Mock had three stolen bases.
Opp 16, Andalusia 3: Opp scored 12 runs in the sixth and seventh innings to break open a close game.
Braya Hodges struck out 13 and allowed only two hits and two earned runs. Offensively, Anna Beth Kendrick had three hits and a RBI, Emily Mitchell two hits and three RBI and Amaya Womack two doubles and one RBI.
Ariton 14, Luverne 5: Paige Logan struck out 10 and scattered 10 hits in the circle.
Offensively, Regan Tomlin, Molly Kate Simmons, Mattie Grace Heath, Hollis Cherry, Averi Andrews and Nya Allen all had two hits each for Ariton. Andrews, who had a triple in the game, and Allen both drove in two runs, while Tomlin, Simmons and Cherry had one RBI each.
Carroll 18, Houston County 3:
Cottonwood 17, Malone (Fla.) 7: Mary Grace Miller had three hits, including a double and a triple, and Katrina Lott and Mischa Ward also had three hits for Cottonwood.
Katlynn Gibson was the winning pitcher.
Abbeville Christian 2, Macon East 1: Anna Grace Blalock’s run-scoring single in the bottom of the seventh inning gave Abbeville Christian a 2-1 walk-off win over Macon-East Academy.
Gabbie Causey struck out eight and allowed only one hit and one run over seven innings.
Emma Roberts added a RBI off a sacrifice bunt for ACA. Paige Welch, Brianna Jones and Blalock had two hits each for the Generals.
Crenshaw Christian 7, Wiregrass Kings 2: Natalie Toub had a single and drove in both runs for the Kings, who had only three hits.
Tayler Clouse had a triple and Katie Davenport a double for the Kings.
Junior Varsity
Wicksburg 11, Daleville 1: Makayla McKinney and Sarah Turvin combined on a three-inning, one-hit shutout with seven strikeouts for Wicksburg.
McKinney pitched 2 2/3 innings and struck out six, while allowing a hit and a run. Turvin got the final out on a strikeout.
Addyson Kelley and Olivia Reynolds both had a hit and a RBI and Bella Sellers drove in two runs for Wicksburg. Addie Heath and McKinney had a double each.
Cottonwood 15, Malone (Fla.) 1: Emma Reinelt, Delaney Acosta and Chloe Lee all had three hits each and Lee was the winning pitcher for Cottonwood.
Ariton 4, Luverne 1: Lizzy Faircloth struck out 12 and allowed only two hits in the pitching win.
Brianna Acahua had a double and Katie Holloway a single to lead the offense.
Andalusia 2, Opp 1: Addison Mosley struck out six and allowed only one hits and no earned runs for Opp.
Carreline Spears had a single and RBI and Chloe Bentley had a single and scored a run for Opp.
Abbeville Christian 8, Macon East 0: Emmaline Hartzog and Kate Griffin combined to shut out the Knights.
Offensively, Anna Grace Blalock was 3-for-3. Paige Welch, Hope Kennedy, Griffin, Brianna Jones and Conleigh Benefield drove in runs.