PREP SOFTBALL ROUNDUP: Frey paces Enterprise win over Prattville

Skylar Frey allowed only four hits and one run over seven innings with four strikeouts in the circle and added two hits, including a three-run homer, on offense to pace Enterprise in a 9-1 Class 7A, Area 3 win over Prattville on Thursday night.

Georgia Lessman had two hits, including an inside the park homer, and added a RBI sac fly and Kinley Hutto also had a RBI sac fly. Savannah Mitten chipped in a double.

Zion Chapel 12, Northside Methodist 3: Zion Chapel scored nine runs in the third inning to overcome a 3-1 deficit and earn the 12-3 win.

Riley Bannin pitched 5 2/3 hitless and scoreless innings in relief with eight strikeouts.

Lelayna Grooms had a triple and RBI and Tristin Robinson had a single and RBI for NMA.

Slocomb 12, Daleville 2: Cheyenne Hopper struck out seven and allowed only five hits and two unearned runs for Slocomb.

Gracie Ward had two hits – an inside the park homer and a RBI single. Abigail Goodman had two hits, including a two-run single. Cieara Baker and Lainee Thomas also had two hits each with Baker driving in a run on a sacrifice. Makenzie Eldridge had a two-run single and a RBI ground out.

For Daleville, Katie Harry and Nevaeh Pettway had a single and RBI each.

Opp 15, Goshen 2: Addison Moseley allowed one earned run and four hits, while striking out eight over five innings in Opp’s Class 3A, Area 4 win.

Amaya Womack and Allie Wismer both went 3-for-3 with two RBI and Reese Cauley was 2-for-4 with a home run and three RBI. Jaidyn Ivey was 2-for-4 with a RBI.

Houston Academy finishes 3-3: Houston Academy finished 3-3 at this week's Gulf Coast Classic II Tournament, finishing with a 4-0 win over Albertville and a 5-2 loss to Wetumpka in bracket play on Wednesday.

The Raiders lost to Westminster Christian 5-4, beat Curry 7-0, lost to Alexandria 1-0 and beat Buffalo Island Central (Ark.) 15-0 prior to bracket play.

For the tournament, Emily Maddox was 8-for-15 with six runs batted in and Alexis Milanowski was 8-for-16 with three RBI. Mary Suzan Aman was 6-for-12 for three RBI, Mallory Magrino was 6-for-13 with RBI and Emily Adams was 5-for-16 with two RBI. Braya Hodges was 4-for-11 with three RBI and Ansleigh Smith was 3-for-13 with three RBI. Tylaya Lingo had the only home run at the tournament.

Hodges pitched in five of the six games and was the winning pitcher in the three victories. She struck out 38 over 19 2/3 innings and gave up eight hits and six runs, four earned.

Junior Varsity

Opp 12, Goshen 1: Opp finished the season 14-2 with the 14 wins the most since 2015.

Bradleigh Lander allowed only one run on two hits, while striking out eight in three innings.

Lanier was also 2-for-3 with a triple and two RBI. Braleigh Nall was 2-for-2 with a RBI and Chloe Bentley was 2-for-3 with a double and two RBI.

Geneva 13-13, Geneva County 2-1: Geneva swept Geneva County in a doubleheader 13-2 and 13-1.

Geneva scored 12 runs in the first inning to spark the opening-game win.

Macy Turner had two hits, one a triple, and two RBI, Riley Beckerich had two singles with one RBI and Kiersten Lewis had a triple and drove in three runs. Aubree Lamb had a double and RBI and Erika Torres had a double and RBI.

Beckerich struck out six in four innings and allowed just three hits and one earned run.

In game two, Lamb was 3-for-3 with two doubles and five runs batted in and Turner was 2-for-3 with a double and four runs batted in. Lewis had two hits and Isabelle Padgett had a single and two RBI. Baylee Conner added a single and RBI.

Padgett picked up the pitching win, allowing just one hit and one unearned run over two innings. Conner and Torres pitched an inning each in relief with Conner giving up one hit. Torres struck out two and Padgett and Conner one each.