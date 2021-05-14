Prep Softball Roundup: G.W. Long advances to state; HA, Geneva on door step for a spot

The teams combined for a wild first inning with the Wildcats leading 6-4. Dothan forged ahead with three in the third and increased the lead to 8-6 with a run in the fifth. Enterprise scored once in the seventh on a Kyleigh Coin solo homer and put the tying runner on base before Dothan pitcher Nicole Turner got the final two outs.

Nicole Turner had three hits, including a double, and drove in two runs and her twin sister, Natalie, had two hits with one RBI. Jewels Gonzales had a single with two RBI and Rayleigh Thagard had a single and RBI.

For Enterprise, Georgia Lessman had three hits, one a double, with one run batted in. Coin added a double to go with her homer and drove in three runs. Ella Little had two hits and drove in two runs and Savannah Mitten added a single and RBI.

Turner pitched seven innings in relief after Thagard, the starter, got hit hard in the first inning. Turner scattered six hits and gave up three runs, only one earned, and struck out two.

Hoover 6, Dothan 5: Dothan surged to a 5-1 led through four innings, but couldn’t maintain the advantage as the 10th-ranked Buccaneers rallied with two runs in the top of the fifth and three in the top of the seventh for the win.