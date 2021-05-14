Prep Softball Roundup: G.W. Long advances to state; HA, Geneva on door step for a spot

Two-time defending state champion G.W. Long is back in the state tournament.
Houston Academy and Geneva are a win away from a spot after play on Friday with several other Wiregrass teams still in contention for a state tourney spot.
Among those in contention is Dothan in Class 7A. The Wolves, after splitting their first two games, were playing at the Dothan Eagle print edition deadline for a state tournament spot against Thompson in the West Regional Tournament in Tuscaloosa.
Others still in the hunt for a state playoff spot entering Saturday’s play included Opp, Wicksburg and New Brockton in Class 3A and Ashford in Class 4A. All four teams play elimination games early Saturday at the South Regional Tournament in Gulf Shores.
Houston Academy, in Class 3A, and Geneva, in Class 4A, were unbeaten after Friday and were playing in the first-qualifying spot game Saturday.
Class 2A
G.W. Long 4, Orange Beach 0: G.W. Long pitcher Morgan Ferguson pitched a one-hit shutout with 12 strikeouts to lead the Rebels to a 4-0 win over Orange Beach to clinch Long’s appearance at next week’s state tournament in Oxford.
The Rebels open play at state on Wednesday morning at 10:45 at Oxford’s Choccolocco Park.
G.W. Long scored a run in the third, one in the fifth and two in the sixth inning in the win over Orange Beach.
Ally Whitehead had two hits, including a double, and drove in a run. Makayla Phillips had a run-scoring double and Emma Claire Long had a run-scoring single. Makenna Long added a sac fly RBI and both Maleah Long and Ferguson had a double.
J.U. Blacksher 14, Cottonwood 1: The Bears were eliminated from the Class 2A South Regional with the loss.
Caitlyn Ingalls and Meri-Grace Miller had a single each for Cottonwood, which finished the season with a 13-22 record, but won 10 of its last 18 games.
Leroy 7, Ariton 4: Ariton was eliminated from the Class 2A South Regional with a 7-4 loss to Leroy.
Ariton finished the season with a 19-19 record.
Ansleigh Herring was 3-for-4 with a RBI, Hollis Cherry 2-for-3 and both Mattie Grace Heath and Molly Kate Simmons had a hit and RBI for the Purple Cats.
Class 6A
Dothan 8, Enterprise 7: The Wolves stayed alive, downing rival Enterprise 8-7 in an elimination game Friday afternoon.
While Dothan (39-10) advanced to play Thompson for the second qualifying game, Enterprise was eliminated and finished the season with a 19-22 record.
The teams combined for a wild first inning with the Wildcats leading 6-4. Dothan forged ahead with three in the third and increased the lead to 8-6 with a run in the fifth. Enterprise scored once in the seventh on a Kyleigh Coin solo homer and put the tying runner on base before Dothan pitcher Nicole Turner got the final two outs.
Nicole Turner had three hits, including a double, and drove in two runs and her twin sister, Natalie, had two hits with one RBI. Jewels Gonzales had a single with two RBI and Rayleigh Thagard had a single and RBI.
For Enterprise, Georgia Lessman had three hits, one a double, with one run batted in. Coin added a double to go with her homer and drove in three runs. Ella Little had two hits and drove in two runs and Savannah Mitten added a single and RBI.
Turner pitched seven innings in relief after Thagard, the starter, got hit hard in the first inning. Turner scattered six hits and gave up three runs, only one earned, and struck out two.
Hoover 6, Dothan 5: Dothan surged to a 5-1 led through four innings, but couldn’t maintain the advantage as the 10th-ranked Buccaneers rallied with two runs in the top of the fifth and three in the top of the seventh for the win.
For Dothan, Collier Peaden and Natalie Turner both had two hits with a RBI. Peaden had a double among her hits and Turner a triple. Andrea Harris added a single and RBI and Nicole Turner had a double.
Thompson 4, Enterprise 1: Sixth-ranked Thompson scored one in the first and three in the second to take command and kept the Wildcats at bay.
Enterprise had only five hits – three coming from lead-off hitter Georgia Lessman, including a triple. Kinley Hutto drove in the run with a sacrifice fly.
Skylar Frey scattered seven hits over six innings and allowed only one earned run for Enterprise, while striking out four.
Class 3A
Houston Academy 5, Opp 1: No. 2 ranked Houston Academy advanced to the first-qualifying spot game, scoring four unearned runs in the sixth to power a 5-1 win over No. 6 ranked Opp.
HA moved to the first-qualifying game against Mobile Christian Saturday at 9 a.m. Opp, which had a fast-pitch school record 12-game winning streak snapped, dropped to an elimination game against Wicksburg, also at 9 a.m.
Alexis Milanowski struck out five and allowed four hits and a walk for HA. Small was key for the Raiders, who stole three bases and scored a couple of runs off passed balls and sac bunts. Both Mattie Havas and Emily Maddox had a RBI on sac bunts.
For Opp, Braya Hodges and Emily Mitchell were both 2-for-3, while Caroline Courson drove in Elizabeth Kyser on a sacrifice fly.
Hodges struck out 10 and didn’t allow an earned run over seven innings.
Houston Academy 14, Cottage Hill Christian 0: The Raiders opened the tournament with a 14-0 win over Cottage Hill Christian as Alexis Milanowski and Emily Adams combined on a five-inning, three-hit shutout.
Milanowski went the first two innings and struck out four, allowing one hit and one walk. Adams pitched the last three innings, giving up two hits and striking out two.
Offensively, Milanowski had two triples and drove in three runs and Jaysoni Beachum had a homer and a double with three RBI. Ansleigh Smith and Lizzy Kate Skinner both had two hits, one a double, with one RBI, while Mary Suzan Aman had two singles and two RBI. Caley Caldwell added a double and a RBI.
Opp 3, Flomaton 2: Caroline Courson had two-run double with two outs in the sixth to put the Bobcats in front and Opp maintained the lead in winning the opening-round game.
Braya Hodges struck out 11 and allowed only one earned run and three hits over seven innings.
Reese Cauley added a double and McKinley Hill and Amaya Womack both earned a single and scored for Opp.
Wicksburg 6, T.R. Miller 4: The Panthers stayed alive in Class 3A by beating the Tigers in an elimination game.
Wicksburg plays Opp today at 9 a.m.
Wicksburg scored three runs in both the first and second innings to seize a 6-1 advantage. They then held off Miller, which scored three in the fifth inning.
Megan Cochran had a two-run single and Kylie Barnes a run-scoring single. Ella Grace Kelley had a RBI off a sacrifice bunt. The other two runs came in during an error. Ashton White and Morgan Roden both had a double for Wicksburg.
Ellie Cox picked up the pitching win, working 4 2/3 innings and allowing six hits and three earned runs, while striking out four.
Cochran earned a save, entering the circle with the tying run on base in the fifth and getting a strikeout then finishing game up. She pitched 2 1/3 shutout innings, striking out two and giving up two hits.
Mobile Christian 11, Wicksburg 1: Fifth-ranked Mobile Christian scored six runs in the first inning and stayed in control in the opening-round game.
The seventh-ranked Panthers had just six hits, two coming from Ashton White. Tori Hobbs had a RBI single.
New Brockton 9, T.R. Miller 7: New Brockton opened the tournament with a comeback win over T.R. Miller, 9-7.
The Gamecocks trailed 4-1 after four innings, but scored three in the top of the sixth and five in the top of the seventh to go up 9-4. The Tigers got three runs in the bottom of the seventh.
Jordyn Thornton had two hits, one a RBI double, for New Brockton, while McKenlie Jerkins had a two-run single and RBI ground out. Shelby Hobbs had a two-run single and Bailey Blackmon, Madison Meeks and Kennedy Hussey added a hit and RBI each.
Mobile Christian 12, New Brockton 2: New Brockton fell to the losers bracket with a 12-2 loss to Mobile Christian.
The Gamecocks play Flomaton in an 9 a.m. elimination game.
The Gamecocks had seven hits with two each coming from Kierstin Sunday, Lizzy Everts and Kennedy Hussey. Everts drove in a run, while Sunday earned a double. Jordyn Thornton added a single and RBI.
Class 4A
Geneva 4, LAMP 2: Geneva advanced to the Class 4A South Regional Tournament first-qualifying game with a 4-2 win over LAMP.
The Panthers had a first-round bye prior to the win. They face Alabama Christian Saturday at 9 a.m. with the winner advancing to next week’s state tournament in Oxford. The loser can still reach state if it wins a second-qualifying game later Saturday.
The Panthers scored a run in the third and two in the top of the sixth for a 3-2 lead, but LAMP scored two in the bottom of the sixth. Geneva got an insurance run in the seventh.
LAMP put two runners on base in the seventh inning, but Panther pitcher Kaitlyn Conner got a ground out to end the game.
Geneva had only three hits, but two – a RBI single each by Za’Liyah Kemmerlin and Emily Lamb – scored runs. The Panthers capitalized on five walks and three errors from LAMP.
Ashford 10, Jackson 0: Savannah Money struck out 14 and pitched a six-inning, one-hit shutout and had a three-run homer and a RBI single on offense in Ashford’s opening-game win.
RaeLeigh Jordan, Barrett Lawrence and Amiyah Lewis had two hits each with Jordan earning a RBI double and Lawrence a run-scoring single. Lexie Glover and Emma Helms both had a hit and drove in a run off a sacrifice fly.
Alabama Christian 7, Ashford 2: In a winners’ bracket game, Ashford fell to Alabama Christian 7-2.
The loss dropped Ashford to an elimination game Saturday at 9 a.m. against W.S. Neal.
The Yellow Jackets had nine hits. Barrett Lawrence had two hits, one a double, and drove in run. Emma Helms had a single and a RBI and Lexie Glover and Kennedy Thorpe both had a double.