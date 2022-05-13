PREP SOFTBALL ROUNDUP: G.W. Long advances to state tournament

G.W. Long’s softball team advanced to the state softball tournament in Oxford with a 15-4 win over Leroy on Friday afternoon in the Class 2A South Regional Tournament in Gulf Shores.

The Rebels open the state tournament next Friday at Oxford’s Choccolocco Park at 9 a.m. They go as the South’s No. 2 team behind Orange Beach, which took the first qualifying spot with a 16-0 win over Long, sending the Rebels to the second qualifying game against Leroy.

In the win over Leroy, Ainsley Watts was 3-for-4 with two doubles and three runs batted in and Dallas Potter was 3-for-4. Maleah Long had two hits, including a three-run homer, and drove in four runs. Makayla Phillips had two hits with a double. Ally Whitehead hit a three-run homer and Millie Munn hit a two-run homer as the Rebels had 16 hits with four doubles and three home runs.

Phillips was Long’s winning pitcher.

In Long’s 16-0 loss to Orange Beach 16-0, Emmaline Hughes had a bunt single for the only hit against the Makos.

Ariton's season end: Artion stayed alive early Friday with a 13-2 win over J.U. Blacksher, but came up short in the following elimination game to Leroy 10-9 in the Class 2A South Regional Tournament in Gulf Shores.

In the second elimination game versus Leroy, the Bears scored a run in the top of the seventh to edge out to a 10-7 lead. The Purple Cats scored two in the bottom half, but couldn’t get another run across, leaving the tying runner at second base.

In the win over Blacksher, Reagan Tomlin had four hits and Lizzy Faircloth had three hits and drove in five runs. Kaydee Phillips had a homer and drove in four runs and Mattie Grace Heath had two hits. Faircloth was the winning pitcher.

In the loss to Leroy, Tomlin had three hits and Heath, Hollis Cherry, Reese Peters, Caitlyn Webb and Faircloth had two hits each.

Ariton finished the season with a 26-17-1 record.

Class 1A

Kinston eliminated: Kinston extended its season with a 7-6 win over Millry early Friday, but lost an ensuing elimination game later to Sweet Water 6-1 at the Class 1A South Regional Tournament in Gulf Shores.