PREP SOFTBALL ROUNDUP: G.W. Long downs Providence

Millie Munn had three hits, including two doubles, and drove in two runs, Emma Claire Long had two hits, one a double, and drove in three runs and Emmaline Hughes had two doubles and one RBI to lead G.W. Long in its season opener. Ainsley Watts earned two singles and one RBI.
Aubreigh Haynes was the winning pitcher.
G.W. Long scored four runs in the first inning, two in the third and five in the fifth.
Mary Hannah Driggers had two hits for Providence and Ella Houston drove in a run.
Rehobeth 7, Geneva 1: Shellie Littlefield struck out 12 over 5 2/3 innings and pitched a two-hit shutout and McKenlie Jerkins pitched the last 1 1/3 innings, allowing a run on three hits.
Makayla Peters and Gracie Alberson had three hits each with Peters earning a double and Alberson driving in a run. Littlefield added two hits. Alaina Cobb added a hit and drove in three runs.
For Geneva, Erin Curry and Madison Johnson had a double each and Emily Lamb had a RBI.
Cottonwood 21, Headland 0: Taylor Gibson had five hits, including a three-run homer, and picked up the win in the circle with three strikeouts.
Mary Grace Miller and Liz Long each had two hits and Mischa Ward doubled.
Lakeside 11, Macon-East 10: Gracie Lynn went 3-for-4 with two RBIs in the win for the Chiefs.
Hannah Buchan had two hits and two RBIs and also picked up the win in the circle.
Anna Peak, Carley Davis, Jayden Green and Peyton Grubbs each had an RBI.
Charles Henderson 4, Opp 3: For the Bobcats, Reese Cauley went 3-for-4, Caroline Courson went 2-fo-4 and Allie Wismer had a two-run homer in the eight-inning game.
Cauley struck out 13 in seven innings pitched in getting a no decision in the circle.
Northside Methodist 16, Carroll 8: The Knights put it away with six runs in the sixth inning and four in the seventh.
Avery Griggs had four hits for NMA and two RBIs, while Edy Ezell had three hits and four RBIs.
Karleigh Mills had four hits and Anna Klaire Knighton drove in two runs.
Griggs got the win in the circle, pitching seven innings with eight strikeouts.
Abbeville Christian 14, Pike Liberal Arts 4: Anna Grace Blalock was 3-for-3 with two triples and two RBI, Emmaline Hartzog belted a homer and drove in three runs and Caroline Armstrong had one hit with three RBI to pace ACA.
Paige Welch added two hits with one RBI and AllyKate Causey had a double with two RBI.
Welch was the winning pitcher, striking out seven over five innings, while scattering nine hits and four runs.
Junior Varsity
Ashford 8, Straughn 1: Ashford scored six runs in the first inning on way to the win.
Emma Ard was the winning pitcher, striking out nine and allowing only one run and one hit over five innings.
Offensively, Shelby Pate and Ella Helms had two hits each for Ashford and both drove in a run. Catie Kelley had a single and two RBI, while Ard, Summer Spann and Carly Dawsey all added a hit and RBI.
Abbeville Christian 9, Pike Liberal Arts 1: Paige Welch was 3-for-3 with three RBI and Hope Kenndy was 2-for-3 with two RBI for ACA. Holly Hatcher added a hit and RBI.
AllyKate Causey was the winning pitcher, striking out eight and allowing just three hits and a run over three innings.
Junior Varsity
Providence Christian 8, G.W. Long 5: Mary Beth Arnold drove in three runs with two hits, Annston Braddy had a hit and two RBIs and Leighton Frazier had three hits and drove in a run for the Eagles.
Braddy got the win in the circle. She allowed six hits and struck out nine in four innings of work.
G.W. Long was led by Taylor McDaniel with three hits and two RBIs.
Opp 16, Charles Henderson 3: Rylie Kate Trash had a single, double and four RBIs for Opp.
Bradleigh Lanier got the win in the circle.
Northside Methodist 8, Carroll 2: A five-run third inning gave NMA an 8-2 lead during the win.
Teagan Robinson and Mackenzie Foy each drove in two runs and Lily Crowley had one RBI.
Kolbi Hall got the win, allowing one hit with five strikeouts in the three inning game.