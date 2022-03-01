PREP SOFTBALL ROUNDUP: G.W. Long downs Providence

Mary Grace Miller and Liz Long each had two hits and Mischa Ward doubled.

Lakeside 11, Macon-East 10: Gracie Lynn went 3-for-4 with two RBIs in the win for the Chiefs.

Hannah Buchan had two hits and two RBIs and also picked up the win in the circle.

Anna Peak, Carley Davis, Jayden Green and Peyton Grubbs each had an RBI.

Charles Henderson 4, Opp 3: For the Bobcats, Reese Cauley went 3-for-4, Caroline Courson went 2-fo-4 and Allie Wismer had a two-run homer in the eight-inning game.

Cauley struck out 13 in seven innings pitched in getting a no decision in the circle.

Northside Methodist 16, Carroll 8: The Knights put it away with six runs in the sixth inning and four in the seventh.

Avery Griggs had four hits for NMA and two RBIs, while Edy Ezell had three hits and four RBIs.

Karleigh Mills had four hits and Anna Klaire Knighton drove in two runs.

Griggs got the win in the circle, pitching seven innings with eight strikeouts.