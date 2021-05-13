Prep Softball Roundup: G.W. Long moves within a win of state tournament

Two-time defending Class 2A state champion G.W. Long’s softball team is one win away from advancing to next week’s state tournament.
The No. 3 ranked Rebels won a pair of games Thursday to start the Class 2A South Regional Tournament and reach the first-qualifying spot game featuring unbeaten teams against No. 7 ranked Orange Beach Friday at 10:45 a.m. The winner advances to the state tournament in Oxford. A loss and Long could still advance by winning the second-qualifying game at 3:15 p.m.
The Rehobeth Rebels, in their second day of the Class 5A tournament, moved to within a win of also advancing after two victories on Thursday, but were eliminated by top-ranked Faith Academy 3-2. No. 7 ranked Satsuma went unbeaten to claim the first spot.
Also on Thursday, Ariton and Cottonwood both split two games in Class 2A and must win three losers bracket games Friday to earn a state tournament bid. Geneva County lost both of its games in Class 2A and was eliminated.
Class 1A Kinston and Class 6A Eufaula, who both went 1-1 on Wednesday, lost openers on Thursday and were eliminated from their tournaments.
Class 3A Wiregrass teams Houston Academy, New Brockton, Opp and Wicksburg open regional tournament action in Gulf Shores on Friday as do 4A Wiregrass programs Geneva and Ashford.
Class 7A Wiregrass teams Dothan and Enterprise start West Regional Tournament play in Tuscaloosa on Friday as well.
G.W. Long wins two: G.W. Long defeated J.U. Blacksher 4-3 and No. 5 ranked Leroy 10-0 to advance to the match-up with Orange Beach.
Against Blacksher, the Rebels (28-5) were held scoreless on two hits through four innings before scoring two runs in both the fifth and sixth to take the win.
The Bulldogs led 1-0 before Long surged briefly ahead in the fifth only to have Blacksher tie it in the top of the sixth. The Rebels broke the tie with the two runs in the bottom half and allowed a run in the top of the seventh before pitcher Morgan Ferguson got the final two outs with the tying runner at third.
Ally Whitehead and Makenna Long both had a run-scoring double in the fifth. Whitehead earned another RBI double in the sixth and Emmaline Hughes added a RBI single in that inning, which proved to be vital when Blacksher scored in the seventh.
Ferguson struck out seven and scattered nine hits, but allowed only two earned runs.
The win over Leroy was deceptive as the Rebels led just 1-0 and had just two hits through five innings before erupting for nine runs and six hits in the sixth inning.
For the game, Makenna Long had two singles and three RBIs, Whitehead had two singles and a RBI, Ferguson had a single and RBI double and Hughes had a two-run single.
Ferguson pitched a two-hit shutout with 10 strikeouts.
Ariton splits: Ariton lost its opener to Orange Beach 11-5 before beating Washington County 10-0.
The Purple Cats (19-18) play an elimination game at 10:45 a.m. Friday against Leroy.
In the win over Washington County, Lizzy Faircloth pitched a three-hit shutout and struck out seven in the circle and also had a double and two runs batted in on offense. Reagan Tomlin was 4-for-4 with two RBI and both Mattie Grace Heath and Molly Kate Simmons had a double and RBI. Caroline Hughes also had a double.
In the loss to Orange Beach, Heath had two hits, including a homer, and drove in three runs, while Tomlin was 2-for-4.
Cottonwood splits: Cottonwood opened with a 13-11 win over Washington County before losing to Orange Beach 15-0.
The Bears (13-21) play an elimination game at 10:45 a.m. Friday against J.U. Blacksher.
In the win over Washington County, Kaitlynn Gibson was the winning pitcher and also had two hits on offense. Amber Hammon had a three-run homer and Elizabeth Long and Meri-Grace Miller both had two hits.
In the loss to Orange Beach, Katrina Lott was the losing pitcher.
Geneva County goes two and out: Geneva County lost 11-1 to Leroy and 18-1 to J.U. Blacksher and was eliminated from the tournament.
The Lady Dawgs finish the season with an 11-17 record.
Lexie Davis was 1-for-2 in both games and had a RBI in the second game.
Class 5ARehobeth wins two: Rehobeth rallied past Charles Henderson for a walk-off 11-10 win and beat Elberta 5-2 before losing to Faith Academy.
In the loss to Faith, the Rebels fell behind 3-0 before scoring twice to close the gap. They had a golden opportunity in the fifth, loading the bases with nobody out, but a strikeout, pop out and line out ended the threat.
The Rebels had six hits. Honor Slayback, who had nine hits over three games, had a double and RBI and Regan Valenzuela had a hit and RBI.
Versus Charles Henderson, Rehobeth led 7-2 after four, but the Trojans scored two each in the fifth and sixth then four in the top of the seventh to go up 10-8. The Rebels, though, rallied with three runs in the bottom of the seventh for the win.
The Rebel seventh started with Gracie Alberson earning a walk and Maddie Williams a double. After an infield fly out, Claire Watson singled to drive in Alberson. Maci Cross followed with a single to score Williams and tie the game at 10-10.
Laura Kate Meadows then won it with a single to score Mattox Richards, a courtesy runner for Watson.
Honor Slayback had four hits to lead a 20-hit Rebel attack. Watson had three hits and drove in four runs and Regan Valenzuela had three hits with one RBI. Williams, Shellie Littlefield, Cross and Meadows had two hits each with Littlefield driving in two runs and the other three one each. Alberson added a hit and RBI.
Littlefield, who pitched an inning of relief and allowed just one hit, was the winning pitcher.
In the Rebels’ 5-2 win over Elberta, Slayback had another four-hit game and drove in a run. Alberson belted a three-run homer in the first inning and Cross had a RBI single.
Littlefield pitched a complete game, allowing eight hits, but just two runs, while striking out six.
Charles Henderson eliminated: Charles Henderson was eliminated with an 11-10 loss to Rehobeth.
The Trojans finished the season 21-20.
Heather Maxwell had a triple and two doubles and drove in five runs for CHHS. Madison Stewart had two hits and a RBI and both Stella Gilbreath and Molly Garrett had a double and RBI.
Class 1AKinston ousted: The No. 5 ranked Bulldogs managed only five hits in the elimination loss to ninth-ranked Millry.
Cadence Elmore doubled home Sarah Beth Long in the first inning for Kinston’s lone run. Katie Cardwell also had a double.
Sydney Smith scattered seven hits and three runs over six innings with just one run earned. She struck out three.
Kinston finished the season 18-17.
Class 6AEufaula eliminated: Eufaula fell to Saraland 15-0 in an elimination game.
The Tigers had just one hit – a single by Emily Trammell.
Eufaula finished the season with a 19-17 record.