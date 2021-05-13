Prep Softball Roundup: G.W. Long moves within a win of state tournament

Class 7A Wiregrass teams Dothan and Enterprise start West Regional Tournament play in Tuscaloosa on Friday as well.

G.W. Long wins two: G.W. Long defeated J.U. Blacksher 4-3 and No. 5 ranked Leroy 10-0 to advance to the match-up with Orange Beach.

Against Blacksher, the Rebels (28-5) were held scoreless on two hits through four innings before scoring two runs in both the fifth and sixth to take the win.

The Bulldogs led 1-0 before Long surged briefly ahead in the fifth only to have Blacksher tie it in the top of the sixth. The Rebels broke the tie with the two runs in the bottom half and allowed a run in the top of the seventh before pitcher Morgan Ferguson got the final two outs with the tying runner at third.

Ally Whitehead and Makenna Long both had a run-scoring double in the fifth. Whitehead earned another RBI double in the sixth and Emmaline Hughes added a RBI single in that inning, which proved to be vital when Blacksher scored in the seventh.

Ferguson struck out seven and scattered nine hits, but allowed only two earned runs.

The win over Leroy was deceptive as the Rebels led just 1-0 and had just two hits through five innings before erupting for nine runs and six hits in the sixth inning.