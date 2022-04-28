PREP SOFTBALL ROUNDUP: G.W. Long routs Houston Academy; Ashford's Lawrence hits for cycle

In a battle of state ranked teams, Class 2A No. 8 ranked G.W. Long Rebels defeated Class 3A No. 6 Houston Academy 20-9 in five innings at the Westgate Softball Complex in high school softball action Thursday.

Makenna Long was 4-for-4 with a double and three runs batted in, Maleah Long had three hits and drove in four and Ainsley Watts had three hits and three RBI to lead the Rebels. Emmaline Hughes and Ally Whitehead both added two hits for Long, which had 16 hits and was aided by seven HA errors and seven walks.

Houston Academy had 11 hits, led by Emily Adams with three hits and one RBI. Ansleigh Smith had two hits and drove in three runs and Mary Suzan Aman had two hits. Jadyn Rausch had a solo homer. Alexis Milanowski and Tylaya Lingo both had a single and RBI.

Makayla Phillips was the winning pitcher, working four innings.

Rehobeth 9, Ashford 5: Ashford’s Barrett Lawrence hit for the cycle and drove in five runs on senior night, but Rehobeth pulled out the victory behind a five-run fifth inning, highlighted by Anna Grace Massey’s three run homer.

Lawrence hit a run-scoring triple in her first at-bat and followed it with a RBI double, a solo homer and a two-run single in her last at-bat.

Rehobeth overcame a 2-0 deficit with the fifth-inning outburst that started with Makayla Peters’ two-run single followed by Massey’s homer. Madison Williams added a two-run sacrifice fly in the seventh to help the Rebels pull away.

Shellie Littlefield struck out seven over seven innings for Rehobeth.

Wicksburg 9, Dale County 4: Megan Cochran had two hits and drove in four runs and was the winning pitcher with two strikeouts over six innings in the Panther win.

Lana Carpenter and Abbie Ellenburg both had two hits, one a double, with Carpenter driving in two runs and Ellenburg one. Ashton White hit a two-run homer and Ella Grace Kelley had a hit and one RBI.

For Dale County, Joanna Marshall, Elly Castle and Jaci Hagler had two hits each with Marshall driving in a run. Gracie Suggs added a single and RBI.

Geneva 15, Dothan 5: The Class 4A No. 10 ranked Panthers earned 15 hits in the win, led by Ally Henderson earning three hits with two RBI and Emily Lamb delivering two hits, one a double, and driving in four runs.

Madison Johnson, Emma Griffin, Erin Curry and Katlyn Conner all had two hits with Curry driving in two runs and Griffin one. Conner had a double. Za’Liyah Kemmerlin had a single with two RBI and Rayanna Ausley had a single with one RBI.

Conner was the winning pitcher, striking out four and allowing six hits over five innings.

For Dothan, Kinley German had two hits, one a double, and Maylee Lancaster had a double with three RBI. Ashlynn Sasser had a triple and Jada Newman a double.

Providence Christian 7, Cottondale (Fla.) 4: Kaitlyn Russ had three hits and Maddie Norris had a double and drove in three runs to lead Providence Christian.

Ella Houston had a single with two RBI, Madilyn Walding had a double with one RBI and Mary Hannah Driggers had a single and RBI.

Natalie Cole was the winning pitcher, striking out nine over seven innings. She allowed only four hits and three earned runs.

Pike Liberal Arts finishes fourth: Pike Liberal Arts lost both of its games at the AISA Class AAA, Region 1 Tournament in Montgomery to finish in fourth place, but the Patriots will still head to the state tournament next week.

The Patriots, who had a first-round bye as an area regular-season winner, lost in the semifinals to Lee-Scott Academy 11-2 to fall in the third-place game, where they lost to Springwood 6-1.

Against Lee Scott, Emily Bryan had three of the Patriot four hits with Allie Rushing earning the other hit.

Versus Springwood, Rushing and Briann Snyder had two hits each. Rushing pitched four innings, allowing one hit and no earned runs. Bella Maulden pitched the final three innings, giving up four hits and no earned runs.

Pike Lib plays at the state tournament on May 6 in Montgomery at Lagoon Park, starting at noon.